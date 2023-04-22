Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will offer an eight-week "Fundamentals of Welding" certificate this summer, with classes starting on Tuesday, May 30.

In-person classes will take place at the John T. Blong Technology Center, located on 8500 Hillandale Road in Davenport, until Friday, July 21.

The certificate program aims to provide the foundational skills needed to enter the welding field but also applies to students continuing education at EICC.

"Students will gain practical, hands-on experience and a comprehensive understanding of welding fundamentals, welding discontinuities, and workplace safety,” EICC computer numerical control (CNC) machining instructor Michael Clark said in a news release.

To earn the certificate, students must successfully complete three in-person and three online courses, totaling 16 credits.

Courses include:

MFG-106: Workplace Safety (Online)

WEL-361: Virtual Reality (VR) Welding (In-person)

WEL-362: Welding Fundamentals (Online)

WEL-363: Welding Discontinuities (Online)

WEL-364: Gas Metal Arc Welding (In-person)

WEL-365: Flux Core Arc Welding & Metal Cutting (In-person)

All in-person classes will take place in the mornings, with lab time open for students in the afternoons.

"There is a high demand for skilled welders in eastern Iowa, and this program is a great opportunity for individuals to gain the necessary skills and enter the workforce quickly," EICC welding instructor Megan Edens said in the release.

Iowa residents can also take advantage of Iowa’s Last Dollar Scholarship, which covers tuition costs for more than 30 career programs, including welding. To do this, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the state will cover their remaining balance—even if a student receives no federal or state aid.

For more information or to register, visit eicc.edu/welding.

For additional questions about the summer welding certificate, contact EICC academic advisor Kasey Fisher at 563-441-4388 or kcfisher@eicc.edu.

