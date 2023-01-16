Education Career Pathway Grants prepare over 10,000 future teachers in Illinois

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is preparing 10,805 future teachers in high schools across the state through its Education Career Pathway Grant initiative, which aims to increase diversity in the state's teacher workforce by exposing students of all backgrounds to teaching experience.
In the pathway program, 45% of students identify as Black or Hispanic, compared to just 14% in the state's current teacher workforce.
A total of 171 Illinois high schools now offer Education Career Pathways — locally, this includes Mercer County, Prophetstown and United high schools.
Since the program's inception in 2020, ISBE has released $18 million in total Education Career Pathways Grants through three rounds of funding.
The Education Career Pathways allow students to get a head start on teacher preparation through hands-on learning, dual credit, credentials and mentorship opportunities. The program also allows districts to recruit and prepare future educators to address their local shortage areas.
Because of initiatives like the ISBE's, Illinois has increased student enrollment in education preparation programs by 41%.
Still, Illinois schools reported 2,139 unfilled teaching positions in October 2021 — concentrated in under-resourced communities and in bilingual and special education.
“I found my way into teaching after someone encouraged me and gave me a chance to experience the magic of education firsthand. Sometimes that’s all it takes to pique a student’s interest in this incredibly rewarding profession, and that’s what the Education Career Pathway offers,” said Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, state superintendent of education. “Illinois’ young people are diverse, multilingual and passionate about shaping the future; they are the perfect candidates to continue strengthening and expanding the teacher pipeline, and the Education Career Pathway is the perfect opportunity for future teachers to get a jump start on their careers."
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state's Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday. The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa's health care workforce—expanding RA opportunities to include EMTs, registered nurses, behavioral health and substance abuse specialists, direct support professionals and other areas.
Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at theLondon New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
The Davenport school board's vote on Monday kicked-off the first phase the district's shift to a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway, a key provision of its highly-anticipated long-range facilities plan. This plan will set the tone for Davenport schools over the next 10 to 20 years—here are five things to know as the district continues to move forward.