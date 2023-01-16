Education Career Pathway Grants prepare over 10,000 future teachers in Illinois

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is preparing 10,805 future teachers in high schools across the state through its Education Career Pathway Grant initiative, which aims to increase diversity in the state's teacher workforce by exposing students of all backgrounds to teaching experience.

In the pathway program, 45% of students identify as Black or Hispanic, compared to just 14% in the state's current teacher workforce.

A total of 171 Illinois high schools now offer Education Career Pathways — locally, this includes Mercer County, Prophetstown and United high schools.

Since the program's inception in 2020, ISBE has released $18 million in total Education Career Pathways Grants through three rounds of funding.

The Education Career Pathways allow students to get a head start on teacher preparation through hands-on learning, dual credit, credentials and mentorship opportunities. The program also allows districts to recruit and prepare future educators to address their local shortage areas.

Because of initiatives like the ISBE's, Illinois has increased student enrollment in education preparation programs by 41%.

Still, Illinois schools reported 2,139 unfilled teaching positions in October 2021 — concentrated in under-resourced communities and in bilingual and special education.

“I found my way into teaching after someone encouraged me and gave me a chance to experience the magic of education firsthand. Sometimes that’s all it takes to pique a student’s interest in this incredibly rewarding profession, and that’s what the Education Career Pathway offers,” said Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, state superintendent of education. “Illinois’ young people are diverse, multilingual and passionate about shaping the future; they are the perfect candidates to continue strengthening and expanding the teacher pipeline, and the Education Career Pathway is the perfect opportunity for future teachers to get a jump start on their careers."

Participating students also have the opportunity to join Educators Rising, a career and technical student organization that provides leadership development activities and competitions nationwide.

ISBE expects to release the next round of Education Career Pathway Grants in early months of 2023.

