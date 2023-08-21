The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a separation and release of claims agreement with former chancellor Sonya Williams during a regular meeting Monday evening.

Per the agreement, EICC will pay Williams $250,000 — equal to one years' salary — in one lump sum, with no additional contributions for benefits. The college will also pay Williams $2,500 for attorney's fees.

Board members Yuli Diaz, Debbie Tappendorf and Bill Vetter were absent from Monday's meeting.

The board unanimously accepted Williams’ resignation during a special meeting on Aug. 1, with all members present to cast their votes and no prior discussions or closed sessions.

According to a subsequent EICC media release, Williams resigned due to personal reasons — though she'd later elaborate in a letter to faculty and staff:

"I have decided to resign my position as eighth chancellor of EICCD. I have gained an opportunity to advance my career and could not pass it up," Williams wrote. "Please remember that developing professionally and educationally was a drive that I have not only for myself, but for you all as well."

She continued by reflecting on EICC's accomplishments and goals during her short time there, including being EICC's first Black chancellor.

"…In close, I truly appreciate the support that I received from the majority of good-hearted, kind, respectable and genuine staff and faculty that shared EICCS's mission and vision along side of me," Williams wrote. "I want you all to know that I lead EICCD with pride, dignity, respect, transparency and accountability. Please remember that this journey is about so much more than what one person can do, it is about working collectively, supporting and empowering one another to uphold and build upon the mission and vision of EICCD!"

Board president Robert Gallagher said he met with campus leaders last week to discuss EICC's next steps — bringing forth the recommendation to hire an interim chancellor to serve through June 30, 2025.

While this would cause EICC to be without a formal chancellor for nearly two years, the rationale lies in a Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit in October of 2024.

"Our emphasis between now and accreditation visit is on the accreditation," Gallagher said in an interview on Tuesday. "The issue was whether during that same period of time, we wanted to be in the process of hiring a new chancellor, or whether we would rely on the expertise from someone that we hire as an interim chancellor to guide us through the process."

During Tuesday's meeting, he did cite concerns regarding whether the interim period's length would deter candidates. Naomi DeWinter, president of EICC's Muscatine Community College, is acting chancellor until the interim position is filled.

Upon gathering resumes by Friday, Sept. 8, an subcommittee plans to recommend an interim candidate to the board at the Monday, Sept. 18, meeting.

"We're looking for someone that can come in and calm the waters a little bit and maintain the status quo," Gallagher said. "So we can get through the accreditation process and try to bring the college faculty and staff together, committed to the purpose for the benefit of students."

He hopes to fill the role with someone who has experience leading community colleges — particularly, one familiar with Iowa's education system.

"Who could, as they say, 'hit the ground running,' because they'd already have some familiarity with the Iowa system and with the process of accreditation, so that we could stabilize our present situation," Gallagher said. "…We don't want what happened to be a hiccup. We want (EICC) to continue on (with accreditation)."

Williams' contract was set to end on June 30, 2025 after starting as EICC's chancellor in August of 2022.

Gallagher declined to comment on the terms of Williams' separation agreement.

"We had closed sessions to evaluate her performance," he said. "That's probably all I can say at this point."

"To the best of my knowledge, this is the only time we've had a chancellor resignation," Gallagher said. "We have been transparent as legally possible."

A search committee for a permanent chancellor will represent each EICC campus, including faculty, staff and students, along with other business and industry partners.

"It's a pretty long process, but we do try to include as many stakeholders as possible," Gallagher said.

The next EICC board meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Scott Community College, Belmont Campus.

A look at the renovations to Scott Community College