As part of its Black History Month celebration, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting a public event titled "The Arts & Education" on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., highlighting music, dance, poetry and more.
The event will take place in room 133 of Scott Community College's Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St. in downtown Davenport.
Guests will learn about types of music and dance performances rooted in Black and/or African American culture, including "Pattin’ Juba", a style of dance that involves stomping and clapping.
The event also explores the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
To see all Black History Month events scheduled across EICC's campuses, visit
eicc.edu.
A look at the renovations to Scott Community College
A renovated space that will hold a new bookstore at Scott Community College's Belmont (main) campus.
Olivia Allen
Construction to renovate Scott Community College's Belmont (main) campus student commons area, which will connect to the expanded Allied Health/Nursing Wing upon completion.
Olivia Allen
A look into the construction of Scott Community College's new student commons area at the Belmont (main) campus.
Olivia Allen
The newly finished "Black Box" theater at Scott Community College's Belmont (main) campus.
Olivia Allen
Studio space in newly-renovated Art Wing at Scott Community College's Belmont (main) campus
Olivia Allen
