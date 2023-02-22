As part of its Black History Month celebration, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting a public event titled "The Arts & Education" on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., highlighting music, dance, poetry and more.

The event will take place in room 133 of Scott Community College's Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St. in downtown Davenport.

Guests will learn about types of music and dance performances rooted in Black and/or African American culture, including "Pattin’ Juba", a style of dance that involves stomping and clapping.

The event also explores the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

To see all Black History Month events scheduled across EICC's campuses, visit eicc.edu.

A look at the renovations to Scott Community College