Eighth-grader wins Dispatch-Argus Regional spelling bee, heads for Scripps

An eighth-grader from Mount Vernon, Iowa, will represent the Quad-Cities in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith Dawson wasn't quite sure she'd won after spelling her final word but quickly shed a tear of happiness that turned to a bright smile when she realized she'd beaten the field in the 41st annual Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Regional Spelling Bee, held Saturday in Augustana College’s Centennial Hall.

The bee attracted spellers from across Iowa and Illinois, and served as a qualifier for the national bee.

Dawson's winning word was "prehensile," which means adapted for seizing or grasping.

The bee came down to the wire, with Dawson trading correct spellings with Lydia Anderson, also an eighth-grader, from Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School in Muscatine. Anderson eventually tripped up on "mollify" and finished as runner-up.

A 36-member field of the area’s best spellers tested their spelling skills in this year's annual bee, sponsored by Arconic.

In addition to an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the national bee, Dawson also received a championship trophy, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award — a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set — a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, and a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition.

Regional spelling bee officials included pronouncer Kai Swanson, Augustana College special assistant to the president; and judges Lisa Williams, adult & young adult services coordinator, Moline Public Library; Nancy Bergman, Palmer College Alumni Office, and the mom/coach to three-time champion Sophie Bergman; and Matt Christensen, executive editor, The Dispatch-Argus.

