The Rock Island County Clerk's Office has reported unofficial results for the April 4 Illinois consolidated general election.
Tuesday's election recorded a 12.32% voter turnout among the 120 total precincts. Vote-by-mail ballots had to be postmarked by midnight Tuesday to be counted.
Results will be certified in two weeks once all ballots have been counted.
Unofficial results posted as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday evening account for early voters.
Aldermen will serve four-year unexpired terms unless noted differently. They will be sworn in come early May.
Per the Illinois code, elected school board candidates will serve four-year terms beginning 40 days after the election.
East Moline City Council
- Ward 1
|Kenneth Porter
|76
|44.44%
|Olivia Dorothy
|95
|55.56%
Dorothy will serve an unexpired two-year term. Porter was appointed to council in August 2022.
- Ward 2
|Gary Almblade
|160
|46.24%
|Jeffrey Deppe
|186
|53.76%
- Ward 4
|Benjamin Stockwell
|87
|34.66%
|Michael Allison
|39
|15.54%
|Adam Guthrie
|125
|49.80%
No candidate filed to run for ward 6. Mayor Reggie Freeman will have to appoint an individual to fill the vacancy.
East Moline School Board
Voters elected first-term candidates Evelyn Gay and Kimberly Dyer alongside incumbent Debra Faralli, who was first elected to her seat in 2019.
|Toccara Medina
|706
|14.81%
|Kimberly Dyer
|1,109
|23.27%
|Evelyn Gay
|1,139
|23.90%
Ida DeBlieck
|757
|15.88%
|Debra Faralli
|1,055
|22.14%
Gay and Dyer will replace current board members Rob Anderson and Susy Hughes, who decided not to run for re-election upon their children moving into high school. Superintendent Kristin Humphries said for that reason, the two wanted to give other East Moline community members an opportunity to serve.
United Township School Board
In an uncontested race, UT's three open seats were filled by incumbents Sue Ickes - current board vice president - and Jami Gonzalez. Joining the board for a first term is Debra Stevenson-Pattrick.
|Sue Ickes
|1,868
|35.29%
|Jami Gonzales
|1,740
|32.87%
|Debra Stevenson-Pattrick
|1,686
|31.85%
Ickes has served on the UT school board since 2007, while Gonzales was elected in 2019.
Moline City Council
- Ward 1
|Debbie Murphy
|310
|100%
- Ward 3
|Abdur Razzaque
|337
|100%
- Ward 5
|Jessica Finch
|267
|100%
- Ward 7
|Anna Castro
|417
|80.50%
|Kermit Thomas, Jr.
|101
|19.50%
Moline-Coal Valley School Board
Incumbent Audrey Adamson will return to the seat she's held since 2019, joined by first-term candidates Lindsey Hines and Ramona Dixon.
|Lindsey Hines
|2,074
|18.98%
|Jason Farrell
|1,747
|15.99%
|Michelle Carter
|974
|8.91%
|Ramona Dixon
|1,772
|16.22%
|Justin Anderson (inc.)
|1,163
|10.64%
|Audrey Adamson
|1,997
|18.28%
|Mariela Trevino
|1,199
|10.97%
Hines and Dixon will replace current board vice president Kate Schaefer and Maria S. Trigueros, whom announced their retirement this year.
Rock Island City Council
- Ward 2
|Randy Hurt
|217
|100%
- Ward 4
|Jenni Swanson
|400
|83.33%
|James Blue
|80
|16.67%
- Ward 6
|Mark Poulos
|115
|55.02%
|Tamara Felden
|94
|44.98%
- Ward 7
|Bill Healy
|288
|53.33%
|Yolanda Grandberry Pugh
|124
|22.96%
|Quincy Davis
|128
|23.70%
Healy will serve a 2 year unexpired term after being appointed to finish serving former Ald. Dave Geenen's term.
Rock Island-Milan School Board
Rock Island-Milan's three school board vacancies have yet to be finalized, as results for write-in candidates have yet to be reported.
Incumbent board vice president Michael Matherly looks to return to the seat he's held since 2019, while first-term candidate Jason Roessler also ran on the ballot.
Results for write-in candidates Joshua Behn, Nicole Durbin, Naythan James and Richard Phillis will be updated accordingly.
|Michael Matherly
|1,978
|42.63%
|Jason Roessler
|1,686
|36.34%
|Joshua Behn
|TBD
|TBD
Nicole Durbin
|TBD
|TBD
Naythan James
|TBD
|TBD
Richard Phillis
|TBD
|TBD
Elected school board candidates will replace members Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Megan Wilson, as their terms expire this year.
The board will appoint an individual to fill the late Dave Rockwell's seat for the remainder of his term on Tuesday, April 25. Current board president Terell Williams and members Tracy Pugh and Gary Rowe are halfway through four-year terms that end in 2025.
Silvis City Council
- Ward 1
|Robert Cervantes
|103
|79.23%
|Larry York
|27
|20.77%
- Ward 2
|Craig Pirmann
|114
|100%
- Ward 3
|David Rice
|103
|100%
- Ward 4
|Joshua Dyer
|112
|100%
Black Hawk College Board of Trustees
Incumbent Christian Jackson ran uncontested for a four-year term, earning 14,568 total votes, according to results posted Black Hawk 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
First-term candidates Samantha Gange and David Dyer unseated incumbents Steven Spivey — board secretary — and Jon Looney for the two open six-year term positions.
|Samantha Gange
|8,843
|31.70%
|Jon Looney
|4,769
|17.1%
|David Dyer
|7,166
|25.69%
|Steven Spivey
|7,114
|25.51%
Black Hawk's results included precincts in Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Stark and Whiteside counties, along with the Rock Island results. Newly-elected trustees will officially begin their terms on Thursday, April 27, upon taking an oath of office.