The Rock Island County Clerk's Office has reported unofficial results for the April 4 Illinois consolidated general election.

Tuesday's election recorded a 12.32% voter turnout among the 120 total precincts. Vote-by-mail ballots had to be postmarked by midnight Tuesday to be counted.

Results will be certified in two weeks once all ballots have been counted.

Unofficial results posted as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday evening account for early voters.

Aldermen will serve four-year unexpired terms unless noted differently. They will be sworn in come early May.

Per the Illinois code, elected school board candidates will serve four-year terms beginning 40 days after the election.

East Moline City Council

Ward 1

Kenneth Porter 76 44.44% Olivia Dorothy 95 55.56%

Dorothy will serve an unexpired two-year term. Porter was appointed to council in August 2022.

Ward 2

Gary Almblade 160 46.24% Jeffrey Deppe 186 53.76%

Ward 4

Benjamin Stockwell 87 34.66% Michael Allison 39 15.54% Adam Guthrie 125 49.80%

No candidate filed to run for ward 6. Mayor Reggie Freeman will have to appoint an individual to fill the vacancy.

East Moline School Board

Voters elected first-term candidates Evelyn Gay and Kimberly Dyer alongside incumbent Debra Faralli, who was first elected to her seat in 2019.

Toccara Medina 706 14.81% Kimberly Dyer 1,109 23.27% Evelyn Gay 1,139 23.90% Ida DeBlieck 757 15.88% Debra Faralli 1,055 22.14%

Gay and Dyer will replace current board members Rob Anderson and Susy Hughes, who decided not to run for re-election upon their children moving into high school. Superintendent Kristin Humphries said for that reason, the two wanted to give other East Moline community members an opportunity to serve.

United Township School Board

In an uncontested race, UT's three open seats were filled by incumbents Sue Ickes - current board vice president - and Jami Gonzalez. Joining the board for a first term is Debra Stevenson-Pattrick.

Sue Ickes 1,868 35.29% Jami Gonzales 1,740 32.87% Debra Stevenson-Pattrick 1,686 31.85%

Ickes has served on the UT school board since 2007, while Gonzales was elected in 2019.

Moline City Council

Ward 1

Debbie Murphy 310 100%

Ward 3

Abdur Razzaque 337 100%

Ward 5

Jessica Finch 267 100%

Ward 7

Anna Castro 417 80.50% Kermit Thomas, Jr. 101 19.50%

Moline-Coal Valley School Board

Incumbent Audrey Adamson will return to the seat she's held since 2019, joined by first-term candidates Lindsey Hines and Ramona Dixon.

Lindsey Hines 2,074 18.98% Jason Farrell 1,747 15.99% Michelle Carter 974 8.91% Ramona Dixon 1,772 16.22% Justin Anderson (inc.) 1,163 10.64% Audrey Adamson 1,997 18.28% Mariela Trevino 1,199 10.97%

Hines and Dixon will replace current board vice president Kate Schaefer and Maria S. Trigueros, whom announced their retirement this year.

Rock Island City Council

Ward 2

Randy Hurt 217 100%

Ward 4

Jenni Swanson 400 83.33% James Blue 80 16.67%

Ward 6

Mark Poulos 115 55.02% Tamara Felden 94 44.98%

Ward 7

Bill Healy 288 53.33% Yolanda Grandberry Pugh 124 22.96% Quincy Davis 128 23.70%

Healy will serve a 2 year unexpired term after being appointed to finish serving former Ald. Dave Geenen's term.

Rock Island-Milan School Board

Rock Island-Milan's three school board vacancies have yet to be finalized, as results for write-in candidates have yet to be reported.

Incumbent board vice president Michael Matherly looks to return to the seat he's held since 2019, while first-term candidate Jason Roessler also ran on the ballot.

Results for write-in candidates Joshua Behn, Nicole Durbin, Naythan James and Richard Phillis will be updated accordingly.

Michael Matherly 1,978 42.63% Jason Roessler 1,686 36.34% Joshua Behn TBD TBD Nicole Durbin TBD TBD Naythan James TBD TBD Richard Phillis TBD TBD

Elected school board candidates will replace members Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Megan Wilson, as their terms expire this year.

The board will appoint an individual to fill the late Dave Rockwell's seat for the remainder of his term on Tuesday, April 25. Current board president Terell Williams and members Tracy Pugh and Gary Rowe are halfway through four-year terms that end in 2025.

Silvis City Council

Ward 1

Robert Cervantes 103 79.23% Larry York 27 20.77%

Ward 2

Craig Pirmann 114 100%

Ward 3

David Rice 103 100%

Ward 4

Joshua Dyer 112 100%

Black Hawk College Board of Trustees

Incumbent Christian Jackson ran uncontested for a four-year term, earning 14,568 total votes, according to results posted Black Hawk 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.

First-term candidates Samantha Gange and David Dyer unseated incumbents Steven Spivey — board secretary — and Jon Looney for the two open six-year term positions.

Samantha Gange 8,843 31.70% Jon Looney 4,769 17.1% David Dyer 7,166 25.69% Steven Spivey 7,114 25.51%

Black Hawk's results included precincts in Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Stark and Whiteside counties, along with the Rock Island results. Newly-elected trustees will officially begin their terms on Thursday, April 27, upon taking an oath of office.

