Empty ballot leaves room for 124 write-in candidates in Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board election
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board of directors

Empty ballot leaves room for 124 write-in candidates in Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board election

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

There were 124 write-in candidates placed on the ballots for the four open seats on the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board of directors, two of whom have won places on the board after no candidates filed papers by election deadlines.

In EICC's 2nd board district, there were 242 total write-in votes, while in the 8th there were 93, according to the Scott County Auditor's Office's unofficial results.

In District II, the seat was won by write-in candidate Tyla Sherwin-Cole, who received 31 votes. Linda Greenlee, also a write-in candidate, received 28 votes. There were also 14 votes for Nancy Nolan who was a candidate on the ballot in EICC District I. Sherwin-Cole will replace incumbent Milton Shaw.

Who won the District VIII seat was still being determined Friday, awaiting results from Muscatine County, according the auditor's office. The winner will replace Mike Gauss.

A total of 394 write-in votes were cast within the four open districts, but District I also had two candidates file, and District VI had one candidate file. None of the three candidates who filed were incumbents.

In District I, Deborah Tappendorf took the seat with 754 votes, beating Nolan, who had 731 votes, according to the auditor's office's unofficial results. There were 37 write-in votes in that district. Tappendorf will replace Denise Hollonbeck.

In District VI, Jennifer Boysen was the only candidate who filed to run, and she got 1,076 votes, according to the results. There were 22 write-in votes in District VI. Boysen will replace Lori Freudenberg.

Not all of the write-ins were actual candidates, Kerri Tompkins, Scott County auditor, said. Bugs Bunny got at least one vote. 

EICC has nine board seats. The remaining five will be open in 2023.

Tompkins said write-in candidates were not unusual, but she believed there might have been more of them this year than in previous elections. One of her office's goals for future elections will be to encourage people to file rather than go as write-in candidates. 

