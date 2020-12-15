Enrollment, student retention among new Western Illinois University president's priorities

“He has just a wealth of experience that we think is going to be useful for our university,” Radosh said.

She said he also has a reputation among his references as someone who has integrity and who is honest and with whom it is easy to work.

“Those are all characteristics that we think will lead to good leadership,” she said.

Board member Greg Aguilar said there were well over 300 people who applied for the job and Huang led the way throughout the process.

The thing that Aguilar said convinced him that Huang should get the job was his idea that governance should be collaborative.

Huang talked in his interviews of how important it is to include all of a university’s stakeholders in creating a shared vision and then moving forward together to reach that vision’s goals.

The extent to which Huang values higher education also caught Aguilar’s attention, he said. Huang believes it shapes, improves and even saves lives.

He wants to make people’s lives better and he wants to make sure there is equitable and inclusive accessibility to higher education, Aguilar said.