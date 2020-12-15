Enrollment, student retention among new Western Illinois University president's priorities

When he takes his seat in January, Western Illinois University’s new president’s priorities will include drawing more students to the school.
Guiyou Huang, currently president of Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa., is scheduled to begin his new post Jan. 1 at Western, replacing Martin Abraham, the interim leader who held the position after Jack Thomas resigned in June 2019.
For Huang, enrollment is a sign of growth.
“It has been and will be a very important priority,” he said.
For those students who do attend Western, another goal will be encouraging them to finish their education there rather than switching to another school.
“We can do a better job of retaining students here until they graduate,” he said.
Improving enrollment and retention will help with another goal — Western’s financial sustainability. As a public university, Western receives government support, but enrollment is also a source of revenue.
“They go hand-in-hand,” Huang said.
Among the ways he will attempt to address the challenge is meeting with WIU’s enrollment and admissions staff to identify good ideas to more aggressively reach potential students and attract them to Western.
Huang was one of six finalists for the Western presidency. The others included Abraham.
Huang began at Edinboro University in July 2019, and while he was there, the university began or carried out a number of initiatives, according to a Western news release. Those included its new, multiyear strategic plan and plans for financial sustainability.
Edinboro also improved its enrollment efforts — inquiries by potential freshmen increased by about 24%, its applications increased by about 8% and its admissions increased by 17%. It also improved its freshman retention while Huang was there.
His other work experience includes serving from January 2017 to June 2019 as Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s chancellor. Huang’s responsibilities in this role covered a wide range of the university’s functions, including operations, budgeting, strategic planning and auxiliary services. He was also responsible for seven of that school’s divisions, including academic affairs, finance & administration, and enrollment management.
He earned his graduate degree in English from Beijing University and his doctorate, also in English, from Texas A&M University at College Station. Huang’s bachelor's degree is from Qufu Normal University. His other education includes being a graduate of the Harvard Institute for Management and Leadership in Education.
More details about Huang are available on Western’s website.
His other large-scale goals once he starts include building more equity and inclusion on Western’s campuses.
“I want to talk to the students — minority students, all students — to hear their concerns and know how I can support them,” he said.
He said he would spend his first months on the job getting to know the people of Western’s community, the surrounding communities and the campuses, working with the other elements of the leadership to best determine how to support them and working on the university’s priorities and communicating them to the various stakeholders.
“He comes to us with a great record of successful leadership,” Polly Radosh, Western’s board of trustees chair, said of her reasons for deciding Huang was the right person for the job.
He has held higher education presidencies successfully twice before and his qualifications include experience with strategic planning, fundraising and working with legislatures, Radosh said.
“He has just a wealth of experience that we think is going to be useful for our university,” Radosh said.
She said he also has a reputation among his references as someone who has integrity and who is honest and with whom it is easy to work.
“Those are all characteristics that we think will lead to good leadership,” she said.
Board member Greg Aguilar said there were well over 300 people who applied for the job and Huang led the way throughout the process.
The thing that Aguilar said convinced him that Huang should get the job was his idea that governance should be collaborative.
Huang talked in his interviews of how important it is to include all of a university’s stakeholders in creating a shared vision and then moving forward together to reach that vision’s goals.
The extent to which Huang values higher education also caught Aguilar’s attention, he said. Huang believes it shapes, improves and even saves lives.
He wants to make people’s lives better and he wants to make sure there is equitable and inclusive accessibility to higher education, Aguilar said.
“That really stuck out to me because it is who he is to the core,” Aguilar said.
