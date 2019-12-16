Entire Bettendorf school board must undergo 'Sunshine' training for violating open-meetings laws

The Bettendorf School Board approved an informal resolution with the Iowa Public Information Board on Monday night, following a complaint made seven months ago for breaching open meeting laws.
On May 14, the board held a closed session with less than 24 hours notice, immediately prior to a special meeting that was properly posted. During the latter meeting, a motion was made to vote on whether to terminate Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract, and the motion failed for lack of a second. The board never voted. A formal complaint was filed three days later.
Iowa Code requires 24 hours notice to post an agenda, except in case of emergency. According to the informal resolution, the district’s legal counsel advised “good cause” existed for the closed meeting, as it related to the vote — the Iowa Public Information Board does not agree.
The informal resolution requires the district to acknowledge the improperly held meeting in an open meeting and conduct board training on Iowa’s Sunshine Laws, which refer to open meetings and public records.
You have free articles remaining.
“We weren’t willing to accept that we just did this on a whim,” said Board President Adam Holland after the vote. He said the prolonged resolution process — more than twice as long as most of IPIB’s other complaints in the last year — was due to the district’s attorney receiving pushback for the wording “good cause” in drafts of the resolution. Holland maintained that the board acted under the advice of its counsel.
There was no board discussion before the vote to approve the resolution, though Holland said it had already been discussed in a closed session once the new board was seated in November.
Training on open records and open meetings is typical of this sort of resolution, IPIB Administrator Brett Toresdahl said in October.
Directors Joanna Doerder and Rebecca Eastman were not seated during the May 14 meeting, and they both abstained from the vote.
All current board members will have to complete the training.