February teacher job fair scheduled for Quad-Cities

A teachers’ job fair for both Illinois and Iowa is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Bettendorf.
The fair will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, 729 21st St. in Bettendorf, according to a news release from Mississippi Bend. It's open to teachers, prospective teachers and school districts from both Illinois and Iowa.
Those looking for jobs are asked to bring a copy of their resume, and licensure information for Iowa and Illinois will be provided.
Those interested can register at www.mbaea.org. Click "More Details" under the job fair banner.
Anyone with questions, is asked to contact Dawn Meier at 563-344-6411 or dmeier@mbaea.org.
Anthony Watt
