While a White House final report on school safety includes over 170 pages of “best practices,” the intention is not to take a federal “prescriptive approach.”
“There is no universal school safety plan that will work for every school across the country,” states the opening letter of the Final Report of the Federal Commission on School Safety. “We focused instead on learning more about, and then raising awareness of, ideas that are already working for communities across the country.”
Most of the 100 or so recommendations fall within a few major categories. Here are three takeaways:
Outside influences were heavily weighted
In addition to covering what schools can do, the report emphasized outside influences that can affect student safety, including media coverage, violent entertainment and family involvement.
Media outlets are encouraged to adopt the “No Notoriety Campaign” policy, which focuses on facts and victims without using shooters’ names or photos.
“State and local authorities should consider employing the principles of “No Notoriety” when communicating the facts of a school safety incident to media outlets,” the report states.
The report also calls on parents, schools and media distributors to “determine which forms of entertainment are appropriate for their children.”
“(Children’s) exposure to violent entertainment is of particular concern — in television, video games, social media, music, movies, graphic novels and books,” the report says. “Violent content is ubiquitous across these platforms and continues to grow.”
The report does not recommend a new age restriction for firearms purchases, as “the available research does not support the conclusion that [these restrictions] are effective in reducing homicides, suicides or unintentional deaths.”
“Most school shooters obtain their weapons from family members or friends rather than by purchasing them,” the report states. “States should consider offering training or other resources to promote safe storage of firearms.”
Teachers might look different, especially in rural districts
Another set of recommendations encourages veterans and retired law enforcement officers to pursue careers in education, whether by adding preference points to a job candidate’s score, or instituting “fast-track application” reviews for those applicants.
On a federal level, the report says “Congress should pass legislation that establishes a public-private partnership led by a single federal agency to unify the funding and operational control of identifying and recruiting more veterans and retired law enforcement officers.”
“Military veterans and retired law enforcement officers often have the leadership, experience in high-stress environments and essential training to help ensure the safety and security of our nation’s schools,” the report says. “ Because of their unique skill set with managing conflict and emergency preparedness, they can help foster safe school climates by serving on school safety committees, mentoring at-risk youth, or volunteering in other meaningful ways.
According to the report, 2.1 percent of U.S. teachers in 2016 were veterans.
Whether veteran, former police or an otherwise specially trained employee, the report also cites some rural districts as examples for when it might be appropriate to arm employees, due to “lengthy police response times.”
The recommendation is for states and local communities to “review the quality and quantity of training for all school staff, especially specialized school personnel and others who may carry weapons” and to “determine, based on the unique circumstances of each school … whether or not it is appropriate for specialized staff and non-specialized staff to be armed for the sake of effectively and immediately responding to violence.”
Obama-era discipline guidance could be scrapped
The report recommended scrapping Obama-era guidance that aimed to correct how students of color are disciplined in higher numbers than white students. The 2014 documents said if schools are found to discipline specific racial groups at a disproportionate rate than white students, they may be in violation of federal law, and could lose federal funds.
According to the report, discipline is best handled on a local level, but investigating and remedying discrimination is still supported when there is “evidence beyond a mere statistical disparity."
“(The Department of Education) should develop information for schools and school districts that will identify resources and best practices to assist schools in improving school climate and learning outcomes as well as in protecting the rights of students with disabilities during the disciplinary process while maintaining overall student safety," the report said.