The Rock Island-Milan School District will receive $2,418,544 in federal funding for Head Start programs, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, R-Moline, announced Thursday.
Bustos' announcement also included Head Start funds of $3,310,537 for the Tri-County Opportunities Council based in Rock Falls and $1,316,844 for the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency based in Freeport.
The grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"Head Start has been proven to provide children with a strong foundation in their earliest years, and I will continue to fight for programs that give our kids the tools they need to succeed," Bustos said.
Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from low-income families from birth to age 5 by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development. Head Start services are delivered through 1,600 agencies nationwide.