Fejervary Family Fun Days to hold 'Back 2 School Bash' this weekend

Camden Salzbrenner, 8, of Eldridge plays the large tubular xylophone while having fun July 2 at Fejervary Learning Center in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The annual Fejervary Family Fun Days event series will continue with its "Back 2 School Bash" on Saturday to honor the end of summer.  

The Back 2 School Bash will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W 12th St.. The event is free for all ages. 

The goal of the Back 2 School Bash is to connect Davenport students and families with local resources agencies and offer a day of fun, games and hands-on activities. The first 100 people to attend will receive free school supplies.

“The Fejervary Family Fun Day is a long-running event we use to educate kids while also allowing kids to have fun," event supervisor Amanda Randerson said in a press release. "We understand school supplies can be very expensive, and we want to help with that."

Davenport Parks and Recreation is excited to host the event and activities. For more information, visit davenportiowa.com/freefamilyfun

