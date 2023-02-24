Among the worker gaps in the Quad-Cities is a shortage of people trained to work in medical labs.

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences has come up with a training plan and the facility to go with it. The college this week detailed an upcoming launch of its first new program since 2017 — the Medical Laboratory Science program.

The only program like it in the area, classes begin in May.

Program director Stephanie Tieso said the need for trained medical laboratory staff had long been apparent, but putting together a program took time.

"It actually came about because a local hospital had reached out to us, inquiring if that was something we could bring on," she said. "It's been about a year and a half now, getting it up and rolling. I know both big hospital systems in the area are very excited about this coming on, and there's definitely chatter in the lab community about this new program opening."

It is the only medical lab program offered within a 90-mile radius.

Dr. Tracy Poelvoorde, chancellor of the college, said she looked forward to Trinity being in a position to "fill the gap" in the need for local medical lab scientists.

"We're very excited to have this program in the Quad-Cities," she said. "In keeping with what we do here at Trinity College, we try to take people who are either looking for a first career or second career, and we'd like to make that as easy as possible for them.

"This will speak to people who maybe have a biology degree and they don't know what to do. Somebody whose passionate about helping others, giving back to the community, caring for people — that's what we're looking for as far as prospective students."

The college's first Medical Laboratory cohort will admit 10 students. Employment in the field is projected to grow 7% by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An average of 25,600 openings for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians is projected each year over the decade. The Bureau reports, "many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire."

The growth potential is being monitored too.

"We're hoping it's so popular that we have to have conversations of, 'When are we going to start the second and third cohort?' " Poelvoorde said. "Because, definitely, medical laboratory scientists are needed within our community."

Two students are currently enrolled in the MLS program, Tieso said. Students in the one-year blended program will complete all general education courses before starting their MLS coursework, which includes classroom, laboratory, online and clinical work.

Clinical rotations will occur at Trinity's approved clinical laboratory facility and affiliate sites.

"We span all the way out to Cedar Rapids and all the way out to Peoria," Tieso said. "We have quite a few hospitals and clinic sites that have agreed to take on students for the program."

Program majors will earn a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree and qualify to take the MLS certification exam upon program completion and graduation. The program also is available to those with prior baccalaureate degrees or Medical Laboratory Technologist certification.

Trinity hosted an open house on Tuesday for guests and prospective students, offering them a chance to rotate between different learning simulation labs, including the newly-renovated MLS lab, which previously was used for faculty offices.

For more information on the MLS program, or to apply, visit www.trinitycollegeqc.edu/med-lab-sciences.aspx.

Photos: Trinity College of Nursing open house