Final remarks and discussions on Davenport school closure proposals, facilities plan

The Davenport School Board held its final discussion on the district's proposed school closures and the launch of its long-range facilities plan on Monday — one week before the vote.

A special call open forum preceded the committee of the whole meeting, where district parent Ann McGlynn shared her final remarks on the proposed K-5, 6-8 grade configuration, which proposes to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe elementary schools beginning next fall.

Before speaking, McGlynn noted her position as executive director of Tapestry Farms — an urban farm that works to employ and resettle refugees in the Quad-Cities.

"We are connected with 21 kids in the Davenport schools. One of those schools is Buchanan; three of our kids are Buchanan Bulldogs," she said. "They're really amazing kids. They live right across the street from their school in an apartment, and that's a huge factor in their lives."

McGlynn said the three schools proposed to close (Buchanan, Washington and Monroe) have higher percentages of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch compared to most district schools, based on the Iowa Department of Education data on socioeconomic status (SES).

"Monroe is number one for that percentage, at 77.2. Washington is number two at 72.8; Buchanan is number seven at 63.5," she said. "So today I come to ask: Why are we closing schools with a higher percentage of kids whose families don't have as many resources as others? Why do we put this on the backs of kids who often have more barriers to face?"

McGlynn continued, noting that she agrees Davenport schools should be as socio-economically diverse as possible.

"But why not figure out a way to close the schools with higher SES (socioeconomic status)kids?" she asked. "The fact that the State of Iowa has systematically allotted less money for our kids, for decades, is at the root of why we're all here talking about closing schools. The school district has lost millions of millions of dollars over the past 40 years because of this inequitable and completely maddening practice."

Reflecting on her personal connection to the three Buchanan students and their schedules, McGlynn closed with a final request to the board:

"If Buchanan does close — and Monroe and Washington — when you're making a bus schedule, please make sure that they're able to make it to their new school on time to eat each morning, without having to get on a bus when it's still dark outside in the winter," she said.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth addressed the board before shifting into the proposal's final discussion.

"Tonight, we're focused on the big decision that we have to make on Dec. 12," he said. "These are incredibly difficult decisions, and we've been working tirelessly to make sure you have enough information to make that decision. We see this as an opportunity to balance, as much as possible, in our district."

Consultants John Mahon and Ben Driscoll, of Bray Architects, then ran the board and community members through a final presentation of the plan. They focused on proposed elementary-attendance boundaries and busing changes, which have yet to be certified.

"Last week, we noted a date — December 31 — for a deadline for boundary map changes. I wanted to clarify, that's for major boundary changes only," Mahon said. "We're not proposing any major boundary changes; this is all localized attendance-center changes.

"So we're not obligated to make that decision before December 31. However, we would recommend that this occur as soon as January, because the more time that we allow after that vote, we could dedicate towards planning the transition and creating a communication plan for community members."

The full presentation and breakdown of boundary proposals can be found on the district's YouTube channel.

After the presentation, Schneckloth reiterated that all information formerly presented was being proposed, not yet set in stone.

"The reason we're bringing this to you today is because we're confident that the board can afford making this decision next week," he said. "Whether or not it looks and feels like this (presentation), that's where it gets feedback and can be adjusted, and the board has proven that they're willing to do that."

Director Karen Gordon asked for more specifics on the reason Buchanan was identified as a potential closure.

One reason, Schneckloth said, is that two newly remodeled buildings — Fillmore and Truman — border Buchanan, and that all bordering schools have a cafeteria and gymnasium, which Buchanan lacks.

"So one of the immediate investments that would need to happen is that 'gymatorium,'" he said. "I also want to say that, at the rate we sit now, if it's not Buchanan, it's one of those other three, so we're picking by the region."

Director Kent Paustian was concerned about delaying the sixth-grade transition to the intermediate buildings to the 2024-2025 school year.

As highlighted in the proposal, moving sixth graders to intermediate buildings would allow the district to build preschools at each elementary building, which Paustin said is a step that would greatly improve early literacy.

"So why do we want to delay that another whole year?" he asked. "I just think we're not thinking far enough ahead and the impact on early literacy and what preschool can do in these elementaries."

Paustian requested that the Dec. 12 vote be split into one item about school closures and another on moving district sixth graders.