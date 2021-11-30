Final seat on Eastern Iowa Community College board retained by incumbent who ran as a write-in candidate

The list of winners in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board election includes an incumbent who ran as a write-in.
Four seats were open on Nov. 2 and two of them -- for District II and District VIII -- did not have any candidates on the ballot, according to the Scott County Auditor's Office.Those districts were won by write-in candidates.
Mike Gauss, the incumbent in the board's District VIII, did run for re-election, but his paperwork was not filed by deadline so he ran as a write-in candidate, according to EICC on Tuesday.
He won with 21 votes out of 93 in Scott County and 17 of 116 in Muscatine, according the Scott and Muscatine auditor's offices. In the days immediately after the election, the results of the District VIII race were still being confirmed.
In EICC's District II, there were 242 total write-in votes in Scott County, according to the auditor's office's unofficial results. The seat was won by write-in candidate Tyla Sherwin-Cole, who received 31 votes. Sherwin-Cole replaces incumbent Milton Shaw.
In District I, two candidates filed, according to the Scott County Auditor's Office. District VI only had one candidate file. None of the three candidates who filed were incumbents.
In District I, Deborah Tappendorf took the seat with 754 votes, beating Nancy Nolan, who had 731 votes, according to the auditor's office's unofficial results. There were 37 write-in votes in that district. Tappendorf replaces Denise Hollonbeck.
In District VI, Jennifer Boysen was the only candidate who filed to run, and she got 1,076 votes, according to the results. There were 22 write-in votes in District VI. Boysen replaces Lori Freudenberg.
EICC has nine board seats. The remaining five will be open in 2023.
