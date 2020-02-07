Finalists for Bettendorf superintendent field community questions

When it came to accountability for administrators and teachers, she again returned to finding the root of the problem.

“You can’t have accountability until you provide support and training. You have to look at the root of the problem — was it a lack of training that we didn’t provide, from the central office?” Morse said. “(If there was training), then you can hold people accountable. But you do it in a way that’s focused on how we’re going to get better.”

Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Community School District, Newton, IA

Callaghan reiterated his relational and approachable leadership style, the need for community involvement and his “strong background” in discipline.

“I will bring you together as a community. I can’t always give you what you want — I think there’s a song about that — but what we can do is come by it honestly and professionally.”