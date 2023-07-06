The Quad Cities Community Foundation (QCCF) is seeking monetary donations for the First Day Fund to help prepare area students for the new school year.

The fund supports the annual "First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive," an initiative launched by Davenport Community Schools in 2006.

Since its inception, the First Day Fund has donated more than $160,000 to area schools across Scott and Rock Island Counties.

To donate, visit https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/first-day-fund.

According to the QCCF's First Day Fund webpage, approximately 24,000 Quad-City students are eligible for Free & Reduced waivers for school meals and fees — with some school districts having as high as 70% of their student population qualifying.

“The need has just grown and grown and grown,” Davenport community education specialist John Border said in a news release. “We can’t fix everything, but the First Day Project makes an immediate, tangible difference for these students by helping them feel prepared to learn."

The First Day Fund accepts monetary donations year-round, and school supplies can be donated at various sites during the summer.

However, the need for donations is greatest now as back-to-school shopping begins, wrote QCCF donor services specialist Melanie Jones in the release.

“Monetary donations give schools a tremendous amount of flexibility to meet specific needs for our students,” Border said. “These gifts fill in a lot of gaps.”

