First day of school smooth for Moline-Coal Valley

School board members and Superintendent Rachel Savage agreed Monday that the Moline-Coal Valley School District's first day back to school went smoothly.

“The first day of school overall went well,” Savage said at Monday’s board of education meeting Monday. “There were kinks here and there; many were adjusted before the end of the day.”

Savage said the district appreciated the patience of the community as the district worked through the components of its Return to Learn plan that saw students return Monday for both hybrid and remote learning after COVID-19 forced schools to close in March.

Both Savage and school board members said they had received positive feedback from principals and parents on the district’s reopening efforts. Savage said there were challenges and issues to address and the district would continue refining its plans.

“We really encouraged our staff to consider opportunities,” she said. “It’s bigger than just problems and challenges, to really see it as a chance to innovate and adapt.”

As she has said in the past, Savage reiterated that no plan is perfect.