First-generation students diverse but potentially shrinking part of Augustana College's student body
First-generation college students are a diverse and potentially shrinking part of Augustana College’s student body.

This year, the school has 450 students who are the first in their family to enroll in higher education — about 19% of the overall student body.

"First-generation students show that they have grit, determination and first-generation students, I find, go after the opportunities at Augustana College," Augustana College President Steve Bahls said during a recent event honoring first-generation students.

Many members of the college's faculty and staff were the first in their families to attend college, Bahls said. That includes some of his vice presidents. 

Augustana’s first-generation students don’t come from a particular type of household or ethnicity, Kristin Douglas, associate dean of the college, said.

“One of the things we are very proud of at Augustana is that our first-generation students do not fit any single mold,” Douglas said.

Here is some detail about the college’s first-generation students:

  • 19% of the undergraduate students are first generation.
  • 19.5% of the domestic students are first generation and, of those, 53% are non-hispanic white students, 46% are domestic students of color, and 1% are undetermined.
  • 13.5% of Augustana’s international students are first generation.
  • 30% of the college’s domestic students of color are first generation.
  • 14% of the domestic non-hispanic white students are first generation.
  • 56% of Augustana’s first-generation students are PELL eligible.
  • 17% of the graduate students in Speech Language Pathology are first generation.

The college began tracking first-generation students as a demographic in 2014, Douglas said.

From the 2015-2016 school year to the 2018-2019 year, the number ranged anywhere between 27% and 29%, according to Douglas and Kirby Stockwell, an Augustana spokeswoman. Since then, the number has been shrinking.

This mirrors national trends and the more parents enroll in higher education, the fewer first-generation students there will be in the future, Douglas said.

“We’ve seen a rise in the number of college attendees specifically during the time period when our current parents would have been college students themselves,” Douglas said.

A challenge for first-generation students is college readiness, Stockwell said.

Citing a report from the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, Stockwell said students who have a history of college in their family tend to be better prepared for the experience. That preparedness could stem from a number of factors, including support at home and familiarity with the college process.

A U.S. Department of Education study in 2014 showed fewer first-generation students taking advantage of academic support services compared to their peers, Stockwell said. They also made less use of academic advising services.

Augustana has created resources to assist these students, and otherwise makes efforts to help them, Douglas said. These include additional mentoring and educational opportunities beyond academics.

“First-gen students often don’t know what they don’t know," Douglas said. "We proactively put the resources directly in their path."

First-generation students talk about their experiences

Jaylin Strong

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago

Year: Senior

Focus: Double major in psychology and sociology

Why did he attend college?

His mother persuaded him to go by suggesting he would have better job and quality-of-life opportunities.

What challenges did he face?

“Honestly, just everything,” Strong said.

That included his social life and his coursework, but particularly his coursework because his high school did not have a very good curriculum.

“I was kind of playing catch-up with my peers, who already knew all this stuff,” he said.

He got help from the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity and Augusta’s reading and writing center.

What he would like to say to people who are considering being the first in their families to attend college?

“Just be open minded because you honestly never know what you might encounter your first year.”

He also said it will be hard and everybody goes through that rough patch during their freshman year. Students who persevere will see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“So just keep pushing,” he said.

Bridget Adamec

Age: 19

Hometown: Milledgeville, Ill.

Year: Sophomore

Focus: Major in business, finances and accounting

Why did she attend college?

“I did grow up in a lower-income household, so I really wanted to have a chance to have a better life for myself and have a better future,” she said.

What challenges did she face?

She had to base her choices on the scholarships she was receiving. She got the most from Augustana.

What she would like to say to people who are considering being the first in their families to attend college?

“It’s better now to do the four years and have a good job rather than going straight into the work force and wishing you did it,” she said.

