Five run for three seats on AlWood district ballot

Five candidates are running for three seats on the AlWood School Board, but because of residency restrictions, only two of the four can be elected from Oxford Township.

Those running in Oxford Township are incumbents Scott Francis and David Althaus and challengers Amber Wirt and Leigh Brinson.

Heather Poppy is running from Andover Township; she is assured of a seat.

Francis said continuing to challenge AlWood students and continuing the cooperative agreement with the Cambridge School District were priorities. He said maintaining the safety and well-being of AlWood students during the transition back to normalcy was key as well as the selection of a new superintendent, for which he said he hoped to continue an executive search team to assist in a national search.

Brinson said she was running to provide more representation from a parent of an elementary student at the district level and to strengthen the science, technology, engineering and math curriculums "as these skills are necessary for graduates in whichever path they choose: college, technical school, military or workplace." She also said it's important to have the community involved in the choice of a new superintendent.