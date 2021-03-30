Five run for three seats on AlWood district ballot

Five candidates are running for three seats on the AlWood School Board, but because of residency restrictions, only two of the four can be elected from Oxford Township.
Those running in Oxford Township are incumbents Scott Francis and David Althaus and challengers Amber Wirt and Leigh Brinson.
Heather Poppy is running from Andover Township; she is assured of a seat.
Francis said continuing to challenge AlWood students and continuing the cooperative agreement with the Cambridge School District were priorities. He said maintaining the safety and well-being of AlWood students during the transition back to normalcy was key as well as the selection of a new superintendent, for which he said he hoped to continue an executive search team to assist in a national search.
Brinson said she was running to provide more representation from a parent of an elementary student at the district level and to strengthen the science, technology, engineering and math curriculums "as these skills are necessary for graduates in whichever path they choose: college, technical school, military or workplace." She also said it's important to have the community involved in the choice of a new superintendent.
Althaus cited his strong relationships with families in the community as a strong base for representing needs of students and their families in the future. He said he hoped to be able to lead the search for a new superintendent, ensure that the diversified needs of all students were met depending on their future academic and career goals and be actively involved with the Ridgewood co-op board to encourage the districts work together for the best interest of all.
Wirt cited her passion for education as the factor that will provide valuable input to the board. She said in the upcoming superintendent search, she would ensure that the interests and values of the community were heard and would advocate for what was best for all students. "I am not coming with an agenda of things I want to change but rather want to make an impact on the overall quality of education in our district," she said.
Poppy said she would bring a unique combination of education and business experience, having worked 21 years in higher education, including as associate dean of students at Knox College. She said the search for a new Alwood superintendent would be an important issue in the near future.