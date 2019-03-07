Construction of Bettendorf’s new Mark Twain Elementary has fallen behind, and the district had limited options for where to house kids from Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson; for the first half of the 2019-2020 school year, students will be split between Thomas Jefferson and a portion of Ross College. While plans are still in the works, some questions are answered in the Mark Twain 2019-2020 transition plan.
Here are five things to know about the transition plan.
1. The total estimated costs of the Ross College transition plan, including transportation, is $359,000 for four months of use.
Here’s the breakdown:
$312,000 for the lease, which, according to audio from closed board meetings, has the cost of necessary construction and modifications “baked in”
$30,000 for moving costs
$15,000 for IT connections; according to audio from closed board meetings, Bettendorf’s IT team wanted to maintain a separate connection from Ross College
$40,000 for owner costs, including signage, fencing and added transportation costs
Additionally, there are an estimated $38,000 in savings from Mark Twain not being in operation.
2. Thomas Jefferson Elementary isn’t closing … yet.
While the staff and students are consolidating at the end of this school year, Thomas Jefferson Elementary will still be used for the first half of the 2019-2020 school year. Pre-K through first grade students will be housed at the Jefferson campus, while second through fifth graders will move to Ross College.
Practices and home games for fifth-grade intramurals will also be housed at Jefferson, as the Ross College facility is not equipped with a gym.
3. Both permanent and temporary busing changes are being made.
Thirty-four of 311 Mark Twain students are picked up at five bus stops this school year; 32 of Thomas Jefferson’s 150 students are picked up from six bus stops.
To accommodate new riders, nine temporary bus stops will be added to the Mark Twain neighborhood and five permanent stops will be added to the Thomas Jefferson zoning.
The district generally buses students more than two miles from their home school for free, but due to safety concerns, all students attending the Ross College facility will be bused. Walking and biking are prohibited.
Additionally, while some parents asked how the Ross College facility would be zoned, the plan says that Bettendorf’s city engineer, the Bettendorf Police Department and Davenport’s traffic engineer agreed that school signage and lights would not be warranted, as it will only be occupied for a few months.
4. Safety at Ross College will “meet the district standard for elementary buildings.”
Baked into the rent for Ross College are costs to create a separate vestibule entrance, bring the fire wall separating elementary students from college students up to code, and other necessary modifications.
Additionally, the back parking lot that will serve as a playground will be surrounded by 6-foot fencing and concrete barricades. While portable toilet facilities will be outside to bring the building up to code, the plan says those bathrooms will be used during recess and bathroom breaks staggered by class. “Each and every child will be accompanied by an adult when using the mobile toilet facility,” the plan states. Additionally, adult staff and students will use the same facilities.
Safety protocols and plans are still being developed, but the transition plan document does not include a timeline for when those will be finished; students will still participate in safety drills.
For lunches, students will pick up food from a designed food service space and then return to their classroom to eat.
“Appropriate cleaning procedures will be in place to ensure that food allergies are addressed and safety maintained,” the plan states.
Administrators, counselors and a nurse will be available at both sites.
5. There are some plans to “accommodate parents schedules.”
While staggering start times was a possibility discussed in open meetings, the latest transition school plan states that both schools will still operate from 8:30 a.m. until 3:20 p.m. To accommodate families who have students at both campuses, there will be “a lenient arrival time … understanding that parents may be dropping off students a bit late.” Likewise, staff supervision will be provided during pick-up times.
Fall parent teacher conferences will operate with teachers working together to “accommodate parents schedules and meet with them at convenient times for their families,” although that plan is not elaborated on further. Class parties will also be scheduled so parents can attend festivities at both locations.