Focus Fundamentals to host drive-thru back-to-school giveaway this Saturday

Molina Healthcare and Focus on our Community Inc. are collaborating to organize a drive-thru 'Back to School Giveaway,' this Saturday, August 6.
The giveaway will be located at the Focus Fundamentals Fitness Center from noon to 3:00 p.m. at 849 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.
To participate in the give away, a child must be present while supplies last. Each student will receive the following:
- Backpack
- Pencils
- Pens
- Folders
- Lined Paper
- Notebook
- Colored Pencils
- Markers
- Crayons
- Highlighters
- Scissors