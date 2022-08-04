 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Focus Fundamentals to host drive-thru back-to-school giveaway this Saturday

Molina Healthcare and Focus on our Community Inc. are collaborating to organize a drive-thru 'Back to School Giveaway,' this Saturday, August 6. 

The giveaway will be located at the Focus Fundamentals Fitness Center from noon to 3:00 p.m. at 849 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. 

To participate in the give away, a child must be present while supplies last. Each student will receive the following: 

  • Backpack
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Folders
  • Lined Paper
  • Notebook 
  • Colored Pencils
  • Markers
  • Crayons
  • Highlighters 
  • Scissors 
