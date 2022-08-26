Following-up: Steps the Bettendorf Community School District took to address student behavior

Like other districts nationwide, the Bettendorf Community School District faced parental backlash last spring and this summer regarding an uptick in school behavioral incidents, particularly at the middle school.

Parent and community outrage grew to the point where a petition aimed at outing Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse came to the board–the petition later ruled invalid under the Iowa Code.

Despite the conflict, the district took steps to address these concerns over the summer.

One measure several Bettendorf parents called for was to allow parent volunteers to monitor the hallways in the middle school.

In response, the district partnered with United Way to start a BMS volunteer portal; positions include hallway helper, a.m. or p.m. greeter and lunchroom helper. United Way conducts background screening for all volunteers.

Fourteen parents, grandparents and guardians have been cleared for the program so far – and some have already begun their duties.

Cyndi Diercks, a grandparent in the district, has completed six volunteer hours since the first day of school. She gave kudos to the school board for starting the program during the meeting's public communications session on Thursday.

“It has been amazing…we’ve had an absolute blast,” Diercks said in the forum. “You guys have put together an incredible team of leadership there.”

Diercks, a lifelong resident, said Bettendorf has always had quality schools.

“Because of the parental participation,” she said. “Now that they’re allowing the parents back into the schools and part of the volunteer system, it’s phenomenal. The kids are very happy, they feel very safe.”

Another step the district took was re-framing and redefining its K-12 discipline system. They now subscribe to Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Universal Tier 1, a research-based framework aimed to prevent unwanted behaviors and deliver proactive support.

“Prior to this year, each building was in a different phase of implementation with regards to PBIS,” Dr. Morse said.

Tier 1 will be the district’s first universal PreK-12 discipline system, promoting consistency and clarity across the district when addressing infractions. To account for notable developmental differences, the district updated behavior matrices between PreK-5th grade and 6th-12th grade.

The core principles guiding this framework are:

Teaching appropriate social, emotional and behavioral (SEB) skills to all students

Early intervention before unwanted behaviors escalate

Research-based, scientifically validated interventions whenever possible

Monitoring student progress

Using data to make decisions

The district also re-defined its language on behavioral incident types, incident-level categories and the range of response protocols. Individual schools’ discipline response flowcharts were also updated to create one district discipline flowchart.

At Thursday's meeting, Dr. Morse presented data from an exit survey taken at an August 18 professional development session about the updated systems. Results showed that 91.5% of high school staff responses felt like problem behaviors are now clearly defined, and 84.1% felt the consequences of problem behaviors are clearly defined.

100% of middle school staff responses felt problem behaviors are defined clearly, and 88% felt the range of responses for consequences are clearly defined.

At the elementary level, 91.5% feel problem behaviors are clearly defined and 79.3% felt consequences were clearly defined--17.4% responded saying they’d need further learning on the updated systems.

Still, PBIS Tier 1 emphasizes that prevention is the best practice–using professional development to promote it. The district will continue Tier 1 training for building leadership teams (BLT) throughout the school year to promote a continuous improvement and feedback cycle.

More recently, the district was one of 10 “Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant” recipients, per the Iowa Department of Education’s announcement on Monday.

The over $2.3 million in competitive grants fund the creation of therapeutic classrooms for recipient schools, serving students whose SEB needs affect their ability to thrive in their current learning space.

“We just received official notice of being awarded the grant about 2 weeks ago,” Dr. Morse said. “We’re working to finalize an implementation plan.”

David Fuglseth is a parent in the district. He decided to pull his sixth-grader from the middle school. Though he thinks steps like the BMS Parent Volunteer Group are a good thing, he wishes the district took action sooner.

“Why did it take so much pushing? Not just that, because frankly when it was just parents and teachers, nothing was done,” he said. “It wasn’t until the media got ahold of it that, you could tell, the administration had to address it.”

Still, Fuglseth said he’s thankful things are improving.

“I think it’s still probably too early to tell how effective these efforts are at mitigating student behavior,” he said. “It sounds like a good thing, I’m hopeful that it’s working, that things have changed.”