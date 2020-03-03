Food keeps kids in the classroom: Jefferson Elementary pilots portable breakfast

Every day, kids show up to school hungry. In Davenport, one elementary school is trying something new, to make sure they get fed.

Jefferson Elementary in Davenport received a grant to pilot a program to provide more breakfast options in schools. While breakfast will still be served in the cafeteria, as it gets closer to class time, students will instead pick up portable options to eat in the classroom.

“We can’t send them to class without feeding them,” Principal Kamie Montoya said, adding some students didn’t have food at home.

The program should help kids show up to class earlier and quell discipline problems, Montoya said. While it only kicked off Monday, she said there were already improvements for attendance: 26 students who usually showed up to class late because they were eating breakfast were in their seats on time.

Some kids might miss the first 30 minutes of class getting breakfast. “Every day, that’s a lot of time,” Montoya said.

Coni Dobbels, supervisor of food and nutrition for Davenport Schools, said Montoya was eager to pilot the program in the district. Eventually, the district is looking at taking it to other schools.