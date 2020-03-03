Food keeps kids in the classroom: Jefferson Elementary pilots portable breakfast

Davenport Community Schools Food Service employee Ella Carter helps Jefferson Elementary School second-grader Walter Jenkins gets breakfast items from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary in Davenport, Iowa qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched 10 years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
A calendar list the breakfast items that will be available each day from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Jefferson Elementary School kindergarten student Natalie Olson looks over the breakfast items on the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary in Davenport, Iowa qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa get breakfast items from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
The new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Kamie Montoya and Davenport Community Schools Food Service Employees cut a ribbon in front of the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
Every day, kids show up to school hungry. In Davenport, one elementary school is trying something new, to make sure they get fed.
Jefferson Elementary in Davenport received a grant to pilot a program to provide more breakfast options in schools. While breakfast will still be served in the cafeteria, as it gets closer to class time, students will instead pick up portable options to eat in the classroom.
“We can’t send them to class without feeding them,” Principal Kamie Montoya said, adding some students didn’t have food at home.
The program should help kids show up to class earlier and quell discipline problems, Montoya said. While it only kicked off Monday, she said there were already improvements for attendance: 26 students who usually showed up to class late because they were eating breakfast were in their seats on time.
Some kids might miss the first 30 minutes of class getting breakfast. “Every day, that’s a lot of time,” Montoya said.
Coni Dobbels, supervisor of food and nutrition for Davenport Schools, said Montoya was eager to pilot the program in the district. Eventually, the district is looking at taking it to other schools.
Montoya said she expected to see positive results for discipline too. Sometimes, students will act up to get sent to the office so they can eat. But if the food is in the classroom, so are the students.
“It becomes more like a family environment in the classroom,” Montoya said.
In 22 months, Davenport Central High School’s Marching Blue Devils will perform in “the greatest event in the greatest city in the world.” The…
1 of 6
Davenport Community Schools Food Service employee Ella Carter helps Jefferson Elementary School second-grader Walter Jenkins gets breakfast items from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary in Davenport, Iowa qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched 10 years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
A calendar list the breakfast items that will be available each day from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
Jefferson Elementary School kindergarten student Natalie Olson looks over the breakfast items on the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary in Davenport, Iowa qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa get breakfast items from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
The new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Kamie Montoya and Davenport Community Schools Food Service Employees cut a ribbon in front of the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched ten years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.