For Bettendorf students, wearing a mask remains a choice

Students and families in the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to choose whether to wear face coverings at school.
The school board took no action on a limited face covering mandate during a meeting Thursday.
Board member Richard Lynch proposed an indoor mandate for elementary schools that would be in place only until a vaccine was available for children under age 12. The vote did not get a second. There were no other motions and no discussion among board members.
"At this point with the district, things will be status quo," school board President Rebecca Eastman said after the meeting. She did not anticipate a mandate coming up at future board meetings.
District superintendent Michelle Morse said the district will continue other mitigation strategies it has found to be successful, including social distancing as feasible and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas.
"I want to encourage people to wear their masks if they feel that is the right decision for their families and know that we want all of our students to feel comfortable regardless of the decision in their family whether to wear a mask or to not wear a mask," she said.
About 70 people attended the meeting and about 20 spoke during public comment before the vote, most against a mandate. They argued it should be a parents' choice, and that face coverings obstructed communication among teachers and students.
Iowa schools were barred from mandating masks by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds until recently, when a federal judge temporarily halted the ban pending further proceedings in a new lawsuit on behalf of parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport. The suit’s plaintiffs contend the state law discriminates against students with disabilities that make them more susceptible to COVID-19. They argue the law effectively excludes those students from public schools and denies them equal access to education in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Schools across Iowa are now considering mask mandates in light of the recent action in court. Many Iowa school districts have since adopted mask mandates, including Des Moines, Davenport and Muscatine.
The Davenport Community School District board adopted a face-covering requirement shortly after the federal ruling that blocked the state law. The board's decision was based at least in part on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say all people who are two years old or older should wear a mask indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The Davenport board's decision was also based on the potential of legal risk should it not adopt a requirement.