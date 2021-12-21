Forest Grove Elementary students apply themselves to learning how we can live on the moon

“They had to spend a great deal of time learning how to figure out how to identify a problem,” Aaron Maurer, one of the project’s coordinators, told parents and other visitors ahead of the student presentations. “You’re going to see the learning journey tonight. The learning journey is the most important thing in this whole presentation.”

Incorporated into the process were concepts Maurer, STEM lead for Mississippi Bend, called the “universal constructs.” These were flexibility, communication and critical thinking. Their instructors advised them, but the decision-making process, whether it worked or not, belonged to the students.

Forest Grove Principal Chris Welch said the constructs, including problem solving, collaboration and creativity, were elements the school tried to incorporate into the curriculum to make students’ learning more authentic and real.

“How do we put up guard rails and yet allow them to have voice and choice in what they do and how they do that?” Welch said.

Those skill sets will be important for the students in the environments they will go into in the future, Welch said. That includes their future education and careers.