Buchanan "upperclassmen" share their favorite memories

Six Buchanan sixth-graders roamed the halls during Buchanan Elementary School's closing ceremony on Thursday—mostly in hopes of winning prizes at the staff-led games.

In an interview with the Quad-City Times during the event, the group shared their favorite memories and thoughts on the ceremony:

Beatrice Singleton, Siravia Mitchell and Donavan Ruiz agreed that fifth grade was their favorite.

"At the end of the school year, we had an event with the whole school," Singleton said. "We went outside, we had races...all that type of stuff."

Mitchell added that her third-grade teacher, Ms. Houston, was her favorite teacher.

Ruiz also said his third grade teacher — Ms. Miller — was his favorite, and he enjoyed playing games and winning prizes, namely slime, on Thursday.

Curtis Temple seconds the end-of-year races as one of his favorite memories.

"It's just fun versing your friends," he said, adding that Thursday's event was, "actually pretty fun" but would be better if he and his friends could run around.

"It's pretty cool, to get to see old friends and old teachers," Halijah Brodford said.

Though Janiera Mueller was new to Buchanan this year, she said she's met, "a lot of great people."

"I like that this event brings us all together, and it makes memories, even though we're not in a good situation right now," she said. "It reminds us of the good parts."