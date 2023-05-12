The impact of a neighborhood school goes beyond the classroom.
That was the takeaway for those attending this week's closing ceremony at Davenport's Buchanan Elementary School. The building at 4515 N. Fairmount St. is one of the three the district this year voted to close.
"It's kind of sad for us, you know? We spent a lot of years here, and the staff was close," said retired teacher Jane Krumwiede, who taught kindergarten at Buchanan for about 25 years. "We just have a lot of good memories here."
Krumweide and former colleague Barbara Chambers — who taught in the kindergarten classroom next door — skimmed the array of old yearbooks displayed at the event and remembered many students.
"I hope they find a good purpose for the building," Chambers said. "We (Buchanan staff) made a lot of friends."
Along with yearbooks dating back to the school's first years, old school calendars and news clippings were exhibited. Tables in the library were covered in paper, prompting guests to, "Write or draw your favorite Buchanan memory" in crayon.
Buchanan "upperclassmen" share their favorite memories
Six Buchanan sixth-graders roamed the halls during Buchanan Elementary School's closing ceremony on Thursday—mostly in hopes of winning prizes at the staff-led games.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times during the event, the group shared their favorite memories and thoughts on the ceremony:
Beatrice Singleton, Siravia Mitchell and Donavan Ruiz agreed that fifth grade was their favorite.
"At the end of the school year, we had an event with the whole school," Singleton said. "We went outside, we had races...all that type of stuff."
Mitchell added that her third-grade teacher, Ms. Houston, was her favorite teacher.
Ruiz also said his third grade teacher — Ms. Miller — was his favorite, and he enjoyed playing games and winning prizes, namely slime, on Thursday.
Curtis Temple seconds the end-of-year races as one of his favorite memories.
"It's just fun versing your friends," he said, adding that Thursday's event was, "actually pretty fun" but would be better if he and his friends could run around.
"It's pretty cool, to get to see old friends and old teachers," Halijah Brodford said.
Though Janiera Mueller was new to Buchanan this year, she said she's met, "a lot of great people."
"I like that this event brings us all together, and it makes memories, even though we're not in a good situation right now," she said. "It reminds us of the good parts."
"I have been nominated for the nicest and smartest in my class," one wrote.
"One day in art class, I learned my art was so good, it was going to the Figge Art Museum," wrote another.
Third-grader Mila Woodcock expressed her memories by drawing a rainbow.
Her mom, Chelsey Sloan, said her three children have gone to Buchanan since kindergarten.
She said the district has done well at communicating her family's transition to Truman next year, and Thursday's event was a good send-off from Buchanan.
"They (kids) were pretty sad at first," Sloan said. "They're excited now."
Her daughter agreed, saying she most wants to "make new friends."
The library also offered free books for families to take home, and the event offered games and prizes in the gym and throughout the hallways.
Buchanan opened on N. Fairmount St. in January of 1971.
According to the nonprofit Davenport School Museum, the district purchased ten acres for a school building at the Buchanan site in May of 1960, anticipating growth in the district's Western region.
Upon passing a bond referendum in 1969, the district bought more land and broke ground for Buchanan's construction — a roughly $1.1 million project.
The "new" Buchanan absorbed students from Harrison, Fillmore and Adams Elementary Schools, along with those in the Green Acres Park neighborhood.
A glimpse at the old Buchanan Elementary School
Circa 1904, Davenport's "old" Buchanan Elementary School was located on W 6th and Oak Streets near the current Smart Junior High School.
The historic Davenport architectural firm "Clausen & Burrows," designed the building, which incorporated both Colonial and Renaissance Revival styles.
The school was one of eight to open during J.B. Young's nearly 30-year tenure as Davenport's superintendent.
After closing in 1940,
the building was later converted into a U.S. Naval Training Center in 1951.
According to
prior reporting by Alma Gaul, the building became vacant again in 1978, but was purchased by Donald "Bobe" Lopez ten years later for antique auto parts storage.
Local developer Chris Ales took over the property in 2019, as
it was deteriorating after years of vacancy.
Rebranded as the "
Naval Station," the renovated building now serves as an 18-unit senior living apartment.
Ales has previously cited the project as his most, "challenging rehab" to date.
Buchanan saw renovations in 2001, which included an expanded media center and technology updates.
As previously reported, Buchanan will join Washington and Monroe in closing at the end of this school year— a decision made in December to "right-size" district resources and address enrollment declines.
Teachers and staff from Buchanan, Washington and Monroe have been placed at other schools throughout the district. Teachers will participate in professional development session at their new buildings on Wednesday, May 17.
While navigating the closure has been difficult — and emotional — Haley Meade, a Buchanan Title I Interventionist, was happy with the turnout on Thursday.
"I love seeing all the families. I've only been here three years, but even seeing former students, it's amazing for them to come through with their younger siblings," she said. "It's hard to go a day without thinking about it (closure), knowing this won't be our normal next year. We're all really close … It's similar to that family concept; that's what we call ourselves, the Buchanan Bulldog family."
Jon Flynn, a district administrative director, said employees will transition to their new buildings in June, and the district will provide 12 hours of paid time for staff to pack and unpack their materials.
Monroe and Washington have scheduled closing ceremonies for Thursday, June 1, at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.
