Current students and staff bid the school a final farewell with a "building hug" Thursday — the last day of the 2022-2023 school year — followed by a dedication ceremony for Washington's 80-year-old bell tower.
The building hug was the idea of Hugh Thomas, a soon-to-be fourth-grader, who said he thought of it when he was "bored" one day.
Washington students and faculty joined hands and spread around the outside of the building, simulating a hug.
"I thought it (building hug) would be fun to do for the last day of school," Thomas said, explaining how he asked his teacher and principal about it. "Then, I heard on the announcements the other day that we were doing a building hug and was like, 'Oh! That was my idea!' "
Washington students seemed to be in good spirits Thursday, dancing to the song "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)" and chanting phrases like "Washington Forever" and "Honk Your Horn" at passing traffic on Locust Street.
Following the building hug, Washington staff were joined by families, community members and district leaders to dedicate Washington's historic bell tower — the school's original historical marker, circa 1943.
She led the charge to put a plaque on the bell tower in 2021, as the original, front-facing inscription (which read "Sub Dist. No. 1. A.D. 1865") had faded, and she wanted people to learn the bell's historical significance.
"I met with the superintendent (TJ Schneckloth) in February, before we had the plaque put up," Berger said. "He assured me that it would not be torn down, and that if necessary, be moved."
On May 22, the Davenport school board discussed demolitions to Monroe and Washington, with action expected for the June 26 meeting.
She delivered remarks before the ceremony, educating guests on Washington and the bell's history.
All parts of the bell tower, except for the roof and plaque, are from the original 1865 Washington school building, Berger said.
Yesterday, Washington also hosted an open-house for guests to indulge in self-guided tours.
Among these were four out of five Castel siblings — all of whom attended Washington as children.
"We had the best of times here," Maryanne, one of the four, said. "It's so sad, I wish we could keep it (the building)."
"He was the one that was always in trouble," added her sister, Carol, gesturing to their brother, Mike.
A former Washington classmate and friend of Mike Castel, Jeff Duex, also attended.
One of his favorite memories from attending Washington in the 1970s, he said, was playing flag football at gym with Mike.
"I made a lot of friends here; I'm still friends with a lot of them," Duex said. "When you're here as a kid, it seems so much bigger. Back here now, it's smaller than what I remember. … Some of the teachers I had were very influential in shaping my life, as an adult."
On Tuesday, Monroe held its own open-house event, also attracting several former students and faculty.
Guests toured the building and sifted through archived yearbooks, scrapbook photos, plaques, news clips and other school-related memorabilia. Free books were also available.
Among those reminiscing through the Monroe hallways was Linda Ceurvorst, a retired Monroe fifth-grade teacher of 36 years.
"It (the event) was a great experience. I got to see former teachers, parents of former students and some former students and their children," she said.
Her fondest memory? Knowing four generations of Monroe families — and teaching three of them.
"My oldest students now are 60 years old … I taught my students to be lifelong learners," Ceurvorst said. "It's (Monroe) been part of Davenport for so many years, it's sad to see it go."
Trekking up to her former third-floor classroom, she described it as, "lived in and learned in."
Former student Rebecca Nicewanner attended with her son, Hunter, a Monroe first-grader.
"It's cool to reminisce from the years that I went here, and how different it is now," she said. "It was nice to walk through and see everything for the last time."
Per the school district's elementary boundary changes, Hunter would attend Jefferson next year, but Nicewanner said they've opted to transfer into Wilson.
Though she hasn't heard back on whether Hunter was approved for Wilson yet, she said the district has communicated events and boundary changes well.
As the event came to a close Tuesday evening, three former schoolmates — Laurayne Van Fossen, Kristen Schick and Barb Aronson, who attended in the 1950s — posed for a photo next to the Monroe sign.
The group, all still friends, recalled walking up and down their neighborhood hill to school every day (even in the snow) and hoped some of the school's original woodwork and masonry was repurposed before demolitions.
Former Monroe student, 15-year-old Jamiea Jackson, is now at North High School.
"Most of the teachers here had a big impact on my life," she said, adding that her IEP teacher was a favorite.
Her mother, Yvette, said she was shocked to hear Monroe was closing, having attended Grant Elementary — which closed in 2002. She's also concerned for teachers amid the closures and said class sizes were already "so big now," in her opinion.
"It seems like a lot of the elementaries are leaving, that really have a lot of foundation and have been around for a long time," she said. "I'm glad they let everybody come see it, you know, past and present. It's a hard pill to swallow."
Three of five Castel siblings (from left to right: Carol, Mike and Maryanne) share a laugh in the Washington Elementary School auditorium during open-house tours at the school on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.