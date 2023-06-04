History behind Davenport's Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools

According to archives from the National Register of Historic Places, the Davenport Board of Education projected an increase of nearly 3,000 elementary school students between 1930 and 1950, based on surveys conducted in the 1920s to the district's 18 elementary schools.

However, elementary enrollment reached these figures by 1936, and the district determined that new buildings were needed.

Washington and Monroe were among the six new Davenport elementary schools built to address district growth during this time — along with voter-approved local funds, the federal Public Works Administration funded 45% of the $2.5 million project.

The "new" Washington Elementary School opened on 1608 E. Locust St. in September of 1940.

Students from the "old" Washington, Pierce and Tyler Elementary Schools attended the new Washington.

According to the Davenport School Museum, this building housed a, "completely revised elementary school program" with special teachers for math, art, science, music and physical education. In 1952, four classrooms were added, with another in 1994. In 2005, the school saw extensive, modern-day renovations.

Located at the corner of 12th St. and Mississippi Ave, the "old" Washington building housed Davenport's first tax-funded public elementary school built, circa 1865. The school was originally named "School #1," until the district renamed all numbered buildings after U.S. presidents in the early 1900s.

While this building has since been torn down, the school's bell, foundational stones and original wooden timbers were saved. In 1943, these materials were used to build a bell tower memorial — which remains at the new Washington site to date.

Opening the same year was the current Monroe Elementary School, at 1926 W. 4th St.

Of the six new Davenport schools erected during this period, Monroe's design was considered "the most impressive in quality," according to Davenport School Museum, constructed by T.S. Willis. It was nominated for the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 2002.

The original Monroe building, School #5, opened on W 3rd St. in 1858.

Phebe W. Sudlow — the first female school district superintendent in U.S. history — taught here before later becoming a Davenport principal and superintendent.