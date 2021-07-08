Former Davenport superintendent: State's actions will hurt recruitment of education leaders

No one would deny those issues were there — they exist in many metropolitan areas, Kobylski said. Trying to convince people did not seem like a good public relations move.

“I thought that we could handle our safety and security concerns in a more introspective and thoughtful way,” he said.

The state told him to hold off on working on literacy citations and implementing Positive Behavior Intervention System, a national, evidence-based program to implement culture change in schools, he said. He disagreed, arguing they were necessary for culture changes

He also disagreed with a new reporting requirement to name staffers involved with specific citations.

Kobylski saw that as an attempt to remove staff associated with Tate’s administration and those who might be seen as dragging their feet on the district’s progress. He did not want to put a bullseye on veteran administrators, or put new administrators into that mix too soon.

“We’d had quite a bit of turnover and I was pleased with the direction that we were taking,” he said.

Pandemic effects

His response to the pandemic may have also pushed the state to take over, he said.