Former Davenport superintendent: State's actions will hurt recruitment of education leaders

Robert Kobylski, Davenport’s former school superintendent, says Iowa is targeting well-intentioned school leaders who don't toe the line on state education policies, and that will have a chilling effect on hiring high-level administrators. He also maintains he was forced out because his approach to solving the district's problems differed from "antiquated" state methods.
Kobylski spoke to the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview. The Iowa Department of Education and Davenport schools officials declined comment. Heather Doe, a state department spokeswoman, deferred to information already released by the state. Davenport School officials cited a "personnel matter."
Davenport Community School District board hired Kobylski in early 2019 to replace Art Tate, who resigned after facing state Board of Education ethics charges for overspending the district's cash reserves to supplement the state's per-pupil funding.
Kobylski inherited a district trying to remedy state citations for disciplining Black and special-education students with suspension, seclusion and restraint at higher rates than their white peers, and disproportionately flagging Black students for special education, and one facing steep budget cuts.
But after a year under Kobylski's leadership, the Iowa State Board of Education took control of the district, arguing there was not enough progress in addressing the citations. Kobylski was not fired, but the state board appointed an interim superintendent answerable directly to it: TJ Schneckloth, a district staffer who served as interim superintendent after Tate's departure. And the Davenport school board didn't fight for Kobylski to stay in place.
Kobylski retired in December. He spoke out now because Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart faces potential sanctions because the Des Moines school board offered two weeks of virtual only instruction at the start of the 2020-21 school year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. A state administrative judge says Ahart violated the state mandate to offer at least half-time in-person learning, according to the Associated Press.
Iowa's Board of Educational Examiners is expected to decide Ahart's fate Friday. That decision will be posted on the board’s website.
Ahart could lose his license, and Kobylski thinks he deserves a better outcome — Iowa districts need more leaders like him.
Ahart’s attorney has said the state should be concerned with setting precedent if it applies significant sanctions against the Des Moines superintendent.
Kobylski says they set that precedent when they forced him out as Davenport superintendent.
“If Dr. Ahart’s fate ends up being as harsh as mine -- that actually is establishing a trend, and that’s a trend that everyone around the country looks at when they apply for jobs whether that be as superintendents or other aspects of central office,” Kobylski said.
'Antiquated approach'
Kobylski maintains that under his leadership, the district was making progress on the disporportionality problems. He says the state disagreed with his approach, and his thoughts on education during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they sought to oust him.
He called the state's methods antiquated, and their way would take too long to have a positive effect, Kobylski said.
“I had a history of closing achievement gaps and eliminating disproportionality,” Kobylski said, citing his 10 10 years in the Chicago public school system and understanding of urban education.
The Davenport district has submitted citation reports to the state regularly and by June 2020 had successfully resolved about 75 percent of the initial citations, Kobylski said. In July of 2020, the state rolled out a new reporting standard with new formats and new required information.
“It was a complex report and I had a few questions but again it was July and we were working our way through our Return to Learn Plan (for education during the pandemic),” he said.
Kobylski's disagreements with the state
Kobylski said his disagreements with the state education officials were over school safety, implementing cultural change, and calling out administrators involved with certain citations.
His approach to changing an organization starts with changing the culture. The district needed a culture of high expectation, achievement for all, and to embrace equity and diversity, he said.
“You have to work on culture first,” he said.
The state DOE was more focused on structure and thought Kobylski was biting off too much at once, while he thought they could make progress on all fronts.
For example, to make schools safer, the state wanted the district to generate consensus in the community that there were safety and security issues.
No one would deny those issues were there — they exist in many metropolitan areas, Kobylski said. Trying to convince people did not seem like a good public relations move.
“I thought that we could handle our safety and security concerns in a more introspective and thoughtful way,” he said.
The state told him to hold off on working on literacy citations and implementing Positive Behavior Intervention System, a national, evidence-based program to implement culture change in schools, he said. He disagreed, arguing they were necessary for culture changes
He also disagreed with a new reporting requirement to name staffers involved with specific citations.
Kobylski saw that as an attempt to remove staff associated with Tate’s administration and those who might be seen as dragging their feet on the district’s progress. He did not want to put a bullseye on veteran administrators, or put new administrators into that mix too soon.
“We’d had quite a bit of turnover and I was pleased with the direction that we were taking,” he said.
Pandemic effects
His response to the pandemic may have also pushed the state to take over, he said.
Kobylski was openly critical of Governor Kim Reynolds' mandate that students have at least 50% in-person instruction, even as COVID case counts were mounting. The state mandate Davenport was forced to scrap its plan for a 40% in person option.
He delayed the start of school for two weeks to prepare for the new requirement, Kobylski said.
“Putting all of those pieces together, in hindsight, I think that was the consummate result" (of the state takeover), he said.
After state control
State control was to last six months then be reviewed. During that time, Kobylski’s role was to be determined by Schneckloth, the interim superintendent.
At November’s state board meeting, officials said Kobylski was working offsite on a list of tasks, including evaluating transportation. This would let Schneckloth establish himself as the district's leader.
The day after his appointment, Schneckloth told Kobylski not to come into the office.
Kobylski said Schneckloth told him “you need to know this is the long-term solution.”
Schneckloth wouldn’t explain what that meant, but asked him to clean out his desk a few days later. Kobylski knew it was over.
“He told me it was over and that’s how I interpreted it,” Kobylski said.
In his final weeks, he worked on the transportation study, and a transition report of ongoing projects. He forwarded emails relevant to the superintendent.
“That essentially was it,” he said.
His $265,000 salary package remained the same during this period.
Kobylski said eventually the school board contacted his lawyer: It was not in a financial position to continue to pay him, since his work output didn’t justify his salary.
“I knew the writing was on the wall and that if I didn’t make a move of my own I have no doubt that either a termination proceeding or some sort of departure would have been formally begun by the school board,” he said.
He worked on a graceful exit.
In March, the state board extended its oversight for another eight months, again at the recommendation of the education department. The board was told the district still needed Iowa’s support in addressing the issues underlying the citations.
Schneckloth was hired by the school district early this year to replace Kobylski permanently. He still answers to the state.