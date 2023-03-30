Former U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., will be teaching a political science course at Monmouth College this fall.

The former lawmaker will be teaming up with Monmouth political science lecturer Robin Johnson to teach a campaign methods course. The 200-level course will explore grassroots campaigns, examine the rise of analytics and data-driven campaigns, and will give students the opportunity to apply what they learn about campaign methods to a current campaign.

Bustos said she is excited to encourage the next generation of college students to become involved in public service and looks forward to learning about their ideas and sharing her experience in public life.

"For the last decade, I served in Congress, representing the men, women, and children of central, western, and northern Illinois," Bustos said. "In my next chapter, public service will mean teaching our next generation of leaders from Monmouth College."

The former congresswoman represented the Illinois 17th Congressional district from 2013-2023.

Johnson said it is an honor that Bustos is sharing her knowledge on politics and government with Monmouth students.

"We plan to provide students with practical, hands-on teaching and have leading political figures from both parties share their expertise as well," he said. "It's a win-win for the congresswoman, Monmouth College, and mostly, the students."

Johnson is a longtime political consultant and an expert in governmental relations public policy. He also hosts the radio show and podcast "Heartland Politics with Robin Johnson", which is anchored at WVIK-FM.

Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt said during her time in office, Bustos was a great friend and partner of Monmouth and that the class will give students a rare opportunity to benefit from one of Illinois' respected public servants.

"Having someone with her experience and commitment powerfully reflects the college's focus on preparing students for lifelong success as leaders and servants in their careers and their communities," he said.