Forty people ask Geneseo board to take a stand on mask mandate

WHAT WE KNOW: Thursday was the first day of student attendance in Geneseo, and the district was observing the state's mask mandate.
WHAT'S NEW: About 40 people attended Thursday's school board meeting to protest the mask mandate for students. Many carried "Unmask Our Children" signs, and they said they had 800 signatures on a petition. Lance Neal complained that schools were allowing the Illinois governor to "infringe on our God-given freedoms," comparing it to the Chinese government's Big Brother-style credit system.
"If you value freedom, action must be taken now," he said.
Sarah Reed asked the board to put together a committee including parents and teachers to work on a plan.
"We need to ask ourselves, 'Will students get an equal education when they're on quarantine?'" she said.
Emily Baum suggested the community could make up for the loss of state funding if the state retaliates against the district for not following its mandates. Sarah Castro, however, identified herself as lead infection preventionist for Trinity Hospital system and cited a number of dire statistics regarding the delta variant of COVID-19.
"I want to thank Dr. (Adam) Brumbaugh for evidence-based guidelines on a new challenge," she said. She said 94,000 COVID cases in children represented 15% of weekly reported cases in the U.S. "I know we're all tired of masking, but it is not time to let our guard down."
Superintendent Brumbaugh said the district's plan included increasing or decreasing mitigation measures as circumstances dictate.
"Our students did an outstanding job today," he said. "They were learning and happy to be in school, and that's what everybody wanted." He said the district strove to maximize in-school learning and minimize the times students have to be sent home, which is now possible because of new social-distancing rules. "If we can keep every kid in school just like we did today, that's what we want."
WHAT'S NEXT: Board members approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2022 reflecting a $1.1 million deficit on total expenditures of $30.7 million. State funding amounts to about $5.3 million. This past year will also end with a $1.1 million deficit, but there were concerns it might be even worse with all the unknowns. Deficits of $886,000, $745,000 and $491,000 are projected for each of the next three years after 2022. The education fund balance is projected to fall to $4.2 million by the end of fiscal 2025 from $5.2 million now. Tim Gronski, chief school business official, noted the strongest financial measurement is having more than 180 days of cash on hand, projecting Geneseo will fall from 196 currently to 170 days cash on hand in fiscal 2024. He said by fiscal '24 or '25, the district would need to have a conversation about a new working cash bond issue. The board approved the tentative budget.