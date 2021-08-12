Forty people ask Geneseo board to take a stand on mask mandate

"Our students did an outstanding job today," he said. "They were learning and happy to be in school, and that's what everybody wanted." He said the district strove to maximize in-school learning and minimize the times students have to be sent home, which is now possible because of new social-distancing rules. "If we can keep every kid in school just like we did today, that's what we want."

WHAT'S NEXT: Board members approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2022 reflecting a $1.1 million deficit on total expenditures of $30.7 million. State funding amounts to about $5.3 million. This past year will also end with a $1.1 million deficit, but there were concerns it might be even worse with all the unknowns. Deficits of $886,000, $745,000 and $491,000 are projected for each of the next three years after 2022. The education fund balance is projected to fall to $4.2 million by the end of fiscal 2025 from $5.2 million now. Tim Gronski, chief school business official, noted the strongest financial measurement is having more than 180 days of cash on hand, projecting Geneseo will fall from 196 currently to 170 days cash on hand in fiscal 2024. He said by fiscal '24 or '25, the district would need to have a conversation about a new working cash bond issue. The board approved the tentative budget.