Friendly House hosts back-to-school fair
Friendly House hosts back-to-school fair

MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Friendly House will be hosting a Back-to-School Resource Fair on in its south parking lot from 4-6 p.m., Thursday.

At this free curbside/drive thru event families can get school supplies, snacks, coupons for free school physicals, as well as information about a wide range of community programs to serve students and families.

There will be a limit of one bag of school supplies per student, and the children need to be in the car.

The program is open to any child, grades K-12, from Scott County.

School supplies will be given out as long as supplies last.

For more information, please call Janece, Family and Senior Services Supervisor, at (563) 323-1821, ext. 17.

