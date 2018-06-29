A multi-year grant will allow the Moline-Coal Valley School District to offer a new all-day preschool program to 80 4-year-olds.
Rachel Fowler, Thomas Jefferson Early Childhood Center principal, said the school district has received a $717,900 competitive Illinois State Board of Education Preschool For All Expansion Grant.
For the next five years, the district will receive that same award annually as long as the program remains in good standing, meets the grant's criteria and dollars remain in the state budget.
In total, the expansion grant could bring more than $3.58 million to the school district. The money would be used by the district to hire more staff and increase services for preschool families.
Fowler said the funds come from the state’s Early Childhood Block Grant. Five years from the 2019 school year, she said, the district can apply for new funding.
In addition to the expansion funds, the Moline school district also was awarded $978,000 in Preschool For All Funding, up from the district’s prior award of $938,000.
Fowler said the $40,000 increase in that grant was “pretty amazing.” She noted the expansion grant is a whole new funding stream for the district.
"It’s just going to be a very exciting time for us," she said. "There’s still a lot of work to do, but it’s exciting work."
Current preschool programming for 3-5-year-old Moline-Coal Valley students is at the Thomas Jefferson Early Childhood Center, 3010 26th Ave., Moline. The 240 students in the Preschool for All Program either attend an 8:45-11:15 a.m. session or a noon to 2:30 p.m. session.
There typically are about 30 additional children served at the center who receive speech or other special education services, Fowler said.
With the new expansion dollars, the district plans to continue the two preschool sessions at Jefferson and house new the all-day program for 4-year-olds at four different elementary buildings.
Fowler said Jefferson now is at capacity and the district is determining which four elementary sites will be best suited to the new all-day program.
The expansion grant prioritizes 4-year-olds who must attend a school day the same length as the district’s first graders.
"The exciting part is typically we have run between 100 and 120 children on our waiting list," Fowler said. "Because we’ve gotten the expansion grant, we’re going to be able to offer preschool programming to 80 more children than we have in the past.
Fowler plans to use the new funding to hire 13 additional staff members, or 12 full-time equivalent positions. That includes an instructional coach and a mental health consultant. She also plans to hire a family liaison, similar to a parent coordinator, to conduct home visits and provide other support.
The additional staff positions, she said, provide the opportunity to support the whole child and the child’s family.
"Children don’t come with a guide and a parenting YouTube video," she said. "It's something you have to learn and need support in that process.
Fowler said the new staff positions can help support teachers by looking at best practices, and reteaching and pre-teaching appropriate ways to work with children’s behaviors.
Children also will also learn other ways to deal with frustration or anxiety, she said, issues that increasingly are affecting children.
Fowler said Jefferson also benefits from several community partners, including the Moline Public Schools Foundation, the Optimist Club, United Way of the Quad-Cities Area and the Rock Island Cooperative Extension.