Fundraiser will help Kenyans finish high school

The cause is the same, but the format has changed.
For five years a group of interfaith teens, Quad-City quilters and others has hosted an African dinner to raise money to help students in Kenya pay to finish high school.
Because of continuing safety concerns with COVID-19, the in-person dinner has been dropped this year.
But the struggle for Kenyans to pay school fees is more difficult than ever, so instead of attending dinner, people wishing to help should send contributions directly to Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, IA 52803 with "African dinner" in the memo line.
Also, a contribution can be texted as QCMITZVAH to 4144 or sent online to https://app.mobilecause.com/form/2zaQTg?vid=gm3hh
For each $5 received by March 31, donors will receive a chance to win an African-themed quilted wall hanging titled "Four Dancing Divas." It features a pattern by Rita Lynne with applique by Adele Forest and quilting by Sharon Maroney, according to a news release.
The Kenyan scholarships are named the Sara Detweiler, longtime director of the Headstart programs of the Rock Island-Milan School District and a passionate advocate for early childhood education before Headstart began.
The scholarship project was started by the students of Jewish religion teacher Linda Golden from the middle school grades of the Joint Religious School of Temple Emanuel in Davenport and Congregation Beth Israel in Rock Island, the news release explains.
The students watched a video called "One Small Act" about a Holocaust survivor who "paid it forward" after her rescue from the Nazi by sponsoring the education of a Kenyan teen who later became a human rights lawyer and went on to sponsor the education of others.
Golden, the teacher who showed the film, said that when one of her students realized that public education is not free or guaranteed in many countries, the student remarked, "I guess we should be more grateful."
Thus the African Dinner Project began. The Jewish students partnered with teens from other churches and mosques and the first dinner was held in 2014 at the Tri-City Jewish Center. The cooking of African food including fish, cabbage and mandazi (doughnuts) was overseen each year by Nshimirimana Aline, a refugee from Tanzania, the news release states.
Golden collaborated with a Kenyan school principal that she had met through her year of teaching in rural Kenya to identify deserving students and distribute funds with no administrative costs.
Deweiler, an avid quilter and supporter of many interfaith community events, contacted Golden and volunteered to make an African design quilt to be raffled at the first and subsequent dinners. She also rallied other educators and quilters to support the event.