Gender identity: A dive into policies and perspectives about transgender students at Quad-City schools

Days before National Coming Out Day this month, Jaiden Briggs-Spies’ English and Language Arts teacher at John Deere Middle School in Moline shared an article about how to make people feel safe when coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Briggs-Spies, who came out as transgender a little over a year ago, said discussing LGBTQ+ topics in class is fairly common. But English class isn’t the only place where the eighth-grader feels supported — from Google forms asking preferred names and pronouns to birthday parties featuring Pride flags, and many John Deere educators promote acceptance.

“I haven't really told any teachers specifically that I'm trans, but one of my teachers … they came up to me and asked if I was trans, and I was like, 'Yeah,' and now they're using my pronouns, and on the first day I did correct all my teachers on my name,” Briggs-Spies said. “All my teachers are pretty accepting.”

Other students, some parents and political candidates, however, can be another story.

School districts have become battlegrounds between educators, parents and political candidates — with LGBTQ+ topics often in the spotlight. While all public schools are federally required to implement policies that battle discrimination, conflicting opinions on gender identity have sometimes muddied the policy waters.

All schools, local and state educational agencies and other entities receiving federal funding must abide by Title IX, a statute enforced by the U.S. Department of Education. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 bars discrimination on the basis of sex and gender in federally funded educational spaces.

In 2016, the Obama administration clarified Title IX to include transgender students, ensuring they have equal access to opportunities and gendered spaces or activities consistent with their identity. The Trump administration rescinded these protections in 2017, but the Education Department issued a Notice of Interpretation re-enforcing Obama-era protections following an executive order by President Biden in March 2021.

A look at the numbers A 2022 study using data from the Behavioral and Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Systems, the Williams Institute highlighted the following key data points: About one in five people who identify as transgender are ages 13-17

The percentage and number of U.S. adults who identify as transgender have remained steady over time

An estimated 300,000 youth and 1.3 million identify as transgender In Iowa, the study estimates that 3,500 individuals ages 13-24 identify as transgender; that number jumps to 36,000 for those in the same age range in Illinois.

All federally assisted PK-12 districts must employ at least one person who maintains Title IX compliance, often called Title IX coordinators.

Concerns and clarifications

Some Bettendorf parents shared concerns about gender-related topics at the Sept. 29 school board meeting, and many centered on preferred pronoun and bathroom-use policies.

“I understand and respect that at the school, you need to respect all children and keep all children safe,” parent Melissa Zumdome said at the meeting. “Who has done their research on how safe the process of transgendering a child is? Have you done your research over the years to prove that it’s safe for these children to behave in this manner?”

Zumdome called on the board to research the impact of the transition process on transgender individuals by age.

“What kind of treatment do they go on? What’s the process? Do they end up living a healthy, long life … or does it end in suicide? Does it end up destroying them genetically and biologically?” she asked.

Though research largely suggests that gender-affirming hormone therapy is safe, as backed by medical powerhouses like the Mayo Clinic and Stanford School of Medicine, there have been some high-profile instances where those who transitioned later regretted the decision.

Many attribute a lower life-expectancy rate in the transgender population to historical stigmatization.

When Briggs-Spies came out to her mother, Lindsey Svetlick, the two decided that she should go to counseling to help build her self-confidence and give her the tools she needs to respond to a world that won’t always understand or accept her. Part of building Briggs-Spies’ confidence was helping her to express her gender identity through her appearance.

Medicine and procedures do not represent the entirety of transitioning, Svetlick said.

Finding preferred clothes, makeup and other accessories is a process all people go through when they’re young, not just the gender-nonconforming, Svetlick said, adding that prohibiting children from taking that first step into their true selves can be detrimental.

“I think if we're allowing them to experiment with just the outside stuff first, and we allow that, then they're the ones that get to answer the question on medications and surgeries,” Svetlick said. “But if we're not going to allow them to do that, then their psyche is being completely affected by the other person, and not by their own selves.”

In response to the recent backlash at Bettendorf, Superintendent Michelle Morse said she and all district staff’s number-one goal is to create an environment that is welcoming, inclusive and safe for all students.

“Whether they’re a second-language learner, new to Iowa or if they choose to go by a pronoun different from the sex they were born ... I always welcome conversations if someone has questions or concerns about a policy," Morse said.

Some of the policies being questioned, she added, have been in place since the Iowa Civil Rights Act of 1965.

Did you know? The passage of the Iowa Civil Rights Act of 1965 prohibited discrimination in areas of employment, housing, credit, public accommodations and education. This codified that discrimination on the basis of the following traits is illegal: Race and color

Creed and religion

National origin

Sex and sexual orientation

Gender identity

Pregnancy

Physical and mental disability

Age

Familial and marital status

One parent, Laura Engels, said the district's 2022-2023 handbook doesn't address specific gender-related protocols.

“As a taxpayer, I’d hope that you’d reach out to us, regarding any sort of transgender policy that you’re going to adopt as a board,” Engels said at the Sept. 29 board meeting.

As Bettendorf schools are financed by both state and federal dollars, the district and its board have no say in the adoption of Title IX.

“As I’ve shared with many individually, these laws aren’t governed by school districts. We don’t create those; we’re required to adhere,” Morse said. “If students aren’t feeling welcomed or safe in their school environment, we want them to reach out to an adult — a counselor, teacher or principal — and share those concerns, and we’ll work with that family to create a plan to address it.”

Engels acknowledged the federal role in school policy, but she had other concerns.

“How will the district also affirm a child’s sincerely held belief against gender-identity choices, and when will that protocol be communicated to your constituents?” she asked, inquiring also about field trips and bathroom protocols for transgender-identifying students. “How will you be keeping all of our students safe as we navigate these waters?”

District protocol for transgender students are individualized, Morse said.

“Typically, a school counselor and administrator would sit with that student and their parents and create a plan that helps that student feel safe in their environment,” she said. “But there is no ‘one- size-fits-all.’ We very much work with families and adhere to the law.”

Options for these plans include access to a gender-neutral bathroom or locker room, and Morse said they extend these individualized plans to cisgender (those whose gender identity corresponds with their birth sex) students who aren’t comfortable sharing spaces with transgender peers.

Protocols are similar in Bettendorf’s neighboring school district, Pleasant Valley.

“The number-one thing is to listen to understand questions or concerns, then make sure to explain what the laws we follow entail,” Superintendent Brian Strusz said. “No matter the situation, it's always listening to understand, provide support as needed and respond in the most respectful way to anyone involved.”

Strusz said it's important that public schools strictly adhere to Title IX and similar laws.

“People may not agree with parts,” he said. “But as a public institution, we’ll handle that in the most respectful way and be sure we’re not discriminating against any identity.”

Briggs-Spies has had more problems with students using slurs against the LGBTQ+ community than with teachers not being supportive, she said. A friend of hers who came out as transgender a few years ago still are referred to by some by their deadname, or the name they were given at birth, rather than the name they chose when they came out.

One thing Briggs-Spies wishes her peers realized is that making the decision to fully change gender identity isn't simple, and it's not a trend.

“It's not that easy to just, like, swap,” she said. “I've seen a bunch of people just joke about it when we did the Pacer Test (physical-fitness test). They didn't want to do it that day, so they're like, ‘Well, I'm just going to tell them I identify as a different gender.' No, it's not something that you can just do.”

Strusz agreed the changes do not occur over night.

“Every situation is different, once kids or parents are ready to share that,” he said. “How we proceed really just depends on where the comfort level of that student is, the confidentiality that goes along with it and who becomes involved in that conversation."

Morse said each of the 4,500 students in her district are unique and equally as important to the other, each with individual strengths and needs.

“We, as educators, are responsible for understanding each, and ensuring they get what they need to excel,” she said. “If families feel their child's needs aren’t being addressed, for one reason or another, I encourage them to have conversations with myself, their building administrator, school counselor — who knows them and their students — and we can address their concerns.”

Support for students

As gender identity remains a contentious topic, schools and other groups are providing supportive spaces to LGBTQ+ students.

In Rock Island, the Clock Inc. LGBT+ Community Center offers training to school districts, businesses and other organizations. Executive Director Chase Norris said the common theme in much of the training is respect and support.

Taking a little extra time to ensure students are comfortable, through practices like affirming preferred names and pronouns and watching for bullying in the hallways, helps them become better students.

“The overall goal of Clock is that we reduce the ridiculously high suicide rates right now with the youth in the community,” Norris said. “So if you put in a little bit of extra work to learn a new name, that speaks volumes.”

However, getting schools to enter the training can be a struggle.

Norris said their best ins at school districts are counselors and parents, who can take materials from the nonprofit directly to administration. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Norris from meeting with schools in-person, and reaching out virtually and via mail has yielded few results.

“We get a lot of school counselors who respond, and depending on what side of the river they're on, a lot of them have to raise the money to do it, and they do it outside of school hours, because the administration doesn't want to cover it or doesn't feel it's important," Norris said. "Supportive teachers and counselors recognize that it's a need, so then they've done it.”

The Rock Island-Milan School District is the only district in the Quad-Cities that's completed Clock Inc. training, Norris said.

All Davenport Community School District high schools, excluding MidCity, have a Gender-Sexualities Alliance (GSA) club. GSA promotes acceptance and inclusion for all, regardless of sexuality or gender.

Bettendorf, North Scott, Moline and United Township High Schools all have GSA clubs. Pleasant Valley High School has two similar clubs, A Positive Place and Unite Club, aimed at inclusion.

Bettendorf Spanish teacher and GSA advisor Emily Henneman said she typically sees 10 to 15 students at GSA meetings, but the number fluctuates. She said GSA is aware of some of the backlash expressed by district community members, and they’ve discussed it at meetings.

“It’s important for us to talk about these things, because they directly affect our GSA students ... and it’s important that parents or the community are taking an interest in the school,” Henneman said. “This isn’t just a Bettendorf issue. I think we’re all just learning how to figure it out, based on law and what's best for our students.”

She said GSA also discusses state and federal laws, so students know they're protected.

Bettendorf junior Ray Menke, president of the GSA, has been involved since 7th grade. They said the general consensus among Bettendorf students doesn’t reflect that of recent school board meetings.

“For the most part, no one really cares anymore,” Menke said. “A lot of people are busy with so many other things … a lot of people just come to GSA, because they know they can find other people with similar experiences.”

This applies to pronoun usage.

“My pronouns clearly aren’t just she/her or he/him. I use two different sets: she/her and they/them. People really don’t care that I use those pronouns and will use both for me,” Menke said. “I think teachers have a harder time understanding, just since they’re used to she/her or he/him. There are a few who aren’t that great, but most are accepting.”

To advisor Henneman, GSA is just like any other high school club.

“Sometimes it can be hard to manage different perspectives, but I think that everyone in our administration and district office wants what's best for students,” she said.

To those who disagree with LGBTQ+ identification, Menke asks for two things: acceptance and respect.