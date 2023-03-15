GENESEO — A new three-year contract with the 169-member Geneseo Education Association was approved Monday by the Geneseo school board in a 7-0 vote.

The new collective bargaining agreement gives the teachers a nine percent increase in their base salary the first year, then 3.5 percent for the following two years. The average increase is 5.3 percent over the three years.

The governor has mandated a $40,000 starting salary at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The new starting base salary in Geneseo is $42,000 the first year, up from $38,500; $43,500 for the second year and $45,000 for the third year.

GEA co-presidents Kyle Morey and Melanie Henderson attended Monday's board meeting.

“It's been a pleasure to work with these guys,” said Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh, noting the time, energy and effort the two put in on negotiations on top of being full-time teachers.

“I know that they didn't do it alone; they had a team,” he added. “They were always professional and we would talk through things.”

Henderson said the negotiations had been a really good experience. “We were able to talk openly and frankly about what our members needed. Kyle is the guru of spreadsheets.”

“I felt like it was something we could work back and forth with on both sides,” said Morey.

“I hope it's something we can be regionally competitive and attractive with and retain our exceptional staff that we have,” added Brumbaugh.

The contract will be in effect through the 2025-26 school year.