Geneseo approves designs for vocational education building

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo School Board has been working toward building a vocational education building across from the fine arts building at the high school.

WHAT'S NEW: The board on Thursday approved a schematic design for the building, learning the total cost of the structure would be $4.29 million, not including equipping it. Final plans will be approved later. The district plans to go out for bids in early February and start construction in the summer, completing work in April or May of 2023. They are planning not to have air-conditioning in the shops because students wouldn't find real-world workplaces air-conditioned, either.

The board also unanimously approved a resolution involving the issuance of $4 million in lease certificates, which bonding agent Kevin Heid said are a "very common tool used by many districts" to build buildings without a referendum. The lease certificates will have a short-term interest rate of .48% until they are retired and converted to funding bonds in March of 2022.