Geneseo approves middle-school softball for the 2022-23 school year

WHAT WE KNOW: Teacher and coach Jenni Johnson gave a presentation last month on the benefits of starting a middle-school softball program.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday approved adding middle-school softball, with board member Karen Urick saying that Johnson had given a good presentation at the previous board meeting.

"It's exciting she's taken the time and effort to do that," Urick said. The new program will not only benefit middle school girls but is expected to enhance the high school program in future years.

WHAT'S NEXT: Business Manager Tim Gronski said the district's financial picture for this school year was originally projected to be a $2.9 million deficit, but because of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money and a 38% increase in the 1-cent school facilities sales tax, the amended budget to be approved in June will reflect a $1.7 million surplus.

"By 2024 we will need to be a little more cautious with the revenues," he added. "They just won't be there."

The board also approved salaries for building leaders as follows: Sarah Boone, administrative coach for academics and instruction, $91,000; Brooke Emmerson, GHS assistant principal, $82,400; Brian Hofer, Southwest grade school principal, $100,452; Dean Johnson, GMS assistant principal, $82,680; Phil Moe, Millikin grade school principal, $84,460; Jeremy Mosier, GHS assistant principal, $80,340; Joe Mowen, Northside grade school principal, $94,764; Joseph Nichols, GHS athletic director, $95,608; and Nathan O'Dell, GMS principal, $108,558.

