 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo changes 4-day model for fourth quarter
topical alert
NEWSTRACKER

Geneseo changes 4-day model for fourth quarter

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
schoolsigns-geneseo ms_AMU3836.JPG

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools went from an all-remote schedule to a hybrid, Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday schedule as of Jan. 4. At the Feb. 11 meeting, the board heard comments from parents and the Geneseo Education Association on a possible return to expanded in-person learning. Most parents favored it; the G.E.A. representative said teachers need Wednesdays to work with remote-only students.

WHAT'S NEW: At a special board meeting Feb. 18, school board members voted to move to a different type of four-day-a-week schedule for the fourth quarter, which starts March 8. The vote was 6-0; Heather DeBrock attended remotely but disconnected before the vote. Instead of having "A" days and "B" days with students attending two days a week, schools will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for students to attend all four days. Wednesdays will still be reserved for remote learning. The vote came after an hourlong closed session under the topic of security measures/safety of students.

WHAT'S NEXT: Acting board president Diane Olson said it would be up to people to keep students out of places where they might end up having to be quarantined.

"We really need the community to help us with this," she said.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Shooting at Kimberly and Division Walgreens parking lot Thursday in Davenport

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News