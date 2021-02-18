Geneseo changes 4-day model for fourth quarter

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools went from an all-remote schedule to a hybrid, Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday schedule as of Jan. 4. At the Feb. 11 meeting, the board heard comments from parents and the Geneseo Education Association on a possible return to expanded in-person learning. Most parents favored it; the G.E.A. representative said teachers need Wednesdays to work with remote-only students.

WHAT'S NEW: At a special board meeting Feb. 18, school board members voted to move to a different type of four-day-a-week schedule for the fourth quarter, which starts March 8. The vote was 6-0; Heather DeBrock attended remotely but disconnected before the vote. Instead of having "A" days and "B" days with students attending two days a week, schools will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for students to attend all four days. Wednesdays will still be reserved for remote learning. The vote came after an hourlong closed session under the topic of security measures/safety of students.

WHAT'S NEXT: Acting board president Diane Olson said it would be up to people to keep students out of places where they might end up having to be quarantined.

"We really need the community to help us with this," she said.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

