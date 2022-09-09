Geneseo gets update on vocational education center

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo is building a new vocational education center on the high school campus.

WHAT'S NEW: Andrew Paleczny of Boyd Jones construction managers presented the school board Thursday with an updated timeline for the project, showing precast concrete is the bottleneck and assurance has been given of March 2023 delivery. They are continuing to look for ways to expedite equipment and materials fabrication and delivery. As it stands now, the project has an expected completion date of July 21, 2023. Allowing the project to be bid out early has helped in controlling costs, as has exchanging comparable products.

"We are always looking for those opportunities," Paleczny said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Business manager Tim Gronski said an early estimate of equalized assessed valuation or total wealth of the school district showed it was up by 2.3% over last year. He said the school's tax rate, based on what all the numbers were right now, was a 0.32% increase or a $9.36 annual increase on a home with a market value of $200,000.

"Taxes are pretty flat, a very small increase," he said.

The district will put forth a tentative property tax levy in November and approve a final levy in December. The board approved a 2023 budget reflecting a $1.9 million total district deficit, but Gronski pointed out the district received $4 million in bonds for the new vocational education center in last year's budget that it will spend this year. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said total enrollment was up slightly from last year despite kindergarten numbers being down 32 from last year. He noted Concordia Lutheran started a new school program this year and there is a large home-schooled population in the district.

"The overall increase in enrollment, we haven't had that for a couple years," he added.