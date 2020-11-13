Geneseo hears from teachers; may opt for fully remote model

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo went to a hybrid in-person/remote learning model on Oct. 19.
WHAT'S NEW: The Geneseo school board is planning a special board meeting sometime next week — possibly Monday — to discuss whether to go to fully remote learning. Four people spoke to the school board Thursday night to say the stress of the current model is wearing teachers down.
"It's not the responsibility of teachers to risk their health," said Keith Buennig, whose wife is a Geneseo teacher. John Versluis, co-president of the Geneseo Education Association said teachers were run down and overworked, giving up their prep time to substitute-teach in other classes. Kindergarten teacher Kim Rivera said 167 students were quarantining and the positivity rate was over 14%.
"It's only a matter of time that something terrible is going to happen," she said. Teacher Deb Wagner said parents needed valid, accurate and current data about COVID numbers. Out of 2,481 students and 299 employees, 11 have tested positive for COVID-19. Board member Karen Urick said it would not be possible to break down the numbers by building because of privacy laws. Board member Heather DeBrock said many teachers had reached out to her, concerned and scared.
"We've really got to listen to that," she said. Board member Kyle Ganson said there were kids suffering, and an extended remote period was counterproductive.
"I'm OK with a couple weeks (of remote learning), but it's not going to be a couple months in my mind," he said. Board member Bill Menendez said to have teachers filling in for each other for any period of time "is to say their job is not important." He noted a COVID committee of 20 people had met only once and could probably offer beneficial advice to the school board.
WHAT'S NEXT: Geneseo school board members last month encouraged the vocational committee to move forward with investigating a stand-alone vocational education building that would double the size of the area now devoted to vocational ed. On Thursday, teacher Kyle Bess said the existing facility didn't lend itself to a renovation because of the footprint next to the football field. He reported a 10,000-square-foot vocational education building would have room for the three shops — automotive, woodworking and metals-welding — as well as two classrooms. The current vocational ed facility has no classroom space. Cost of the proposed structure is estimated at $1.8 million to $2.3 million. The committee is looking at funding the project with in-kind donations and grants from six local foundations. Use of the one-cent school facilities tax would also be possible.
Also, Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh and Business Manager Tim Gronski presented the requested 2021 property tax levy of $17,338,603. The levy means that before bonds, the estimated property tax rate would fall from $4.2789 to $4.2706, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the school portion of his 2021 property taxes fall by $4.15 from $2,139.45 to $2,135.30
