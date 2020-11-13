Geneseo hears from teachers; may opt for fully remote model

"I'm OK with a couple weeks (of remote learning), but it's not going to be a couple months in my mind," he said. Board member Bill Menendez said to have teachers filling in for each other for any period of time "is to say their job is not important." He noted a COVID committee of 20 people had met only once and could probably offer beneficial advice to the school board.

WHAT'S NEXT: Geneseo school board members last month encouraged the vocational committee to move forward with investigating a stand-alone vocational education building that would double the size of the area now devoted to vocational ed. On Thursday, teacher Kyle Bess said the existing facility didn't lend itself to a renovation because of the footprint next to the football field. He reported a 10,000-square-foot vocational education building would have room for the three shops — automotive, woodworking and metals-welding — as well as two classrooms. The current vocational ed facility has no classroom space. Cost of the proposed structure is estimated at $1.8 million to $2.3 million. The committee is looking at funding the project with in-kind donations and grants from six local foundations. Use of the one-cent school facilities tax would also be possible.

Also, Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh and Business Manager Tim Gronski presented the requested 2021 property tax levy of $17,338,603. The levy means that before bonds, the estimated property tax rate would fall from $4.2789 to $4.2706, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the school portion of his 2021 property taxes fall by $4.15 from $2,139.45 to $2,135.30