Geneseo High School goes remote through Dec. 3

GENESEO – Geneseo High School was transitioned Monday to all remote learning.

This replaces a hybrid schedule during which half the students attended on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day.

Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said the district has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and in the number of staff and students in quarantine due to exclusionary guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“The numbers change daily, but we were looking at over 25 employees and 300 students in quarantine and 11 active cases of COVID-19 across the district,” said Brumbaugh via e-mail. “Friday at GHS, we had 13 teachers out, and although the staff stepped up just as they had all week, including having principals, the technology director, the superintendent and the CSBO act as substitute teachers, that model was not sustainable. Therefore, Geneseo High School was transitioned to 100 percent remote learning today (Monday) and resources were re-allocated to the other buildings.”