Geneseo High School goes remote through Dec. 3

GENESEO – Geneseo High School was transitioned Monday to all remote learning.
This replaces a hybrid schedule during which half the students attended on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day.
Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said the district has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and in the number of staff and students in quarantine due to exclusionary guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“The numbers change daily, but we were looking at over 25 employees and 300 students in quarantine and 11 active cases of COVID-19 across the district,” said Brumbaugh via e-mail. “Friday at GHS, we had 13 teachers out, and although the staff stepped up just as they had all week, including having principals, the technology director, the superintendent and the CSBO act as substitute teachers, that model was not sustainable. Therefore, Geneseo High School was transitioned to 100 percent remote learning today (Monday) and resources were re-allocated to the other buildings.”
Brumbaugh said an “adaptive pause” will be implemented for the entire school district for two weeks starting Wednesday, Nov. 18. The entire district including all special education programs will go to remote learning and all extra-curricular activities are cancelled.
This measure is being taken because the 20-county region two is entering Level II mitigation measures this week as there has been no improvement in COVID-19 numbers. Brumbaugh noted Henry County was also placed on the warning list Friday afternoon with a rolling average positivity rate of 14.8%.
“For Geneseo, our intent is to return to our current hybrid model on Thursday, Dec. 3. However, if it is determined that the adaptive pause needs to be extended, it will be,” Brumbaugh said.
Several teachers attended last Thursday's board meeting to talk about the difficulty of teaching under the circumstances. The school board had planned to meet to decide on switching to all-remote learning early this week, however it was also noted that the administration had the authority to enact that change without board approval.
