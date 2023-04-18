WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo School Board heard a presentation on a once-weekly, one-hour-late start at the high school to start Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). The program would enable teachers to meet for collaborative time within their departments, answering four key questions about student learning.
WHAT'S NEW: The team of instructional coach Michelle Ganson, English teacher Alyson Anton and guidance counselor Kathy Buysse presented more details on PLCs to the board on Thursday. They reported 93% of Geneseo High School teachers surveyed believe PLCs would improve their performance and 87% were in favor of initiating the program this next school year. Planning can go forward if the late start is approved on a second reading of the high school handbook in May.
WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh noted Governor JB Pritzker has proposed putting $250 million more into early learning in Illinois. With that, Brumbaugh said, he'd like to expand or build a new early childhood education center in Geneseo and he has also already talked to a couple foundations about the proposal. "It's a goal of mine that I'm going to continue to pursue, and I hope you'll support that," he told the school board Thursday. The board also heard from two parents of home-schooled children who compete in the district's high school athletics. The parents had questions about the new IHSA policy requiring home-schooled athletes on high school teams to enroll in and pass one on-site high school course. At a future meeting, the board may amend a current policy for non-interscholastic extracurriculars requiring participants to be part-time students so that it matches the IHSA policy.