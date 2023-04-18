WHAT'S NEW: The team of instructional coach Michelle Ganson, English teacher Alyson Anton and guidance counselor Kathy Buysse presented more details on PLCs to the board on Thursday. They reported 93% of Geneseo High School teachers surveyed believe PLCs would improve their performance and 87% were in favor of initiating the program this next school year. Planning can go forward if the late start is approved on a second reading of the high school handbook in May.

WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh noted Governor JB Pritzker has proposed putting $250 million more into early learning in Illinois. With that, Brumbaugh said, he'd like to expand or build a new early childhood education center in Geneseo and he has also already talked to a couple foundations about the proposal. "It's a goal of mine that I'm going to continue to pursue, and I hope you'll support that," he told the school board Thursday. The board also heard from two parents of home-schooled children who compete in the district's high school athletics. The parents had questions about the new IHSA policy requiring home-schooled athletes on high school teams to enroll in and pass one on-site high school course. At a future meeting, the board may amend a current policy for non-interscholastic extracurriculars requiring participants to be part-time students so that it matches the IHSA policy.