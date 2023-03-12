WHAT'S NEW: High school principal Tom Ryerson on Thursday asked the school board to consider a proposal for piloting a one-hour late start once a week for high school teachers to meet in their respective departments for Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said at a recent national convention, PLCs were the one area Geneseo was lacking in comparison to the most innovative school districts in the country. "PLCs have been around for a long time and I think it could really take our district to the next level," he said. The four areas PLCs consider are: one, what they expect students to learn; two, how to know when they learn it; three, how to respond when they already know it and four, how to respond when they don't learn it. Ryerson said the school is not asking for a different or later bus route with the late start. "We are not going to put a hardship on anyone who needs to come early," he said. The school would offer students supervised academic study hall that first hour.