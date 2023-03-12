WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school district has a number of opportunities for professional development of its teachers.
WHAT'S NEW: High school principal Tom Ryerson on Thursday asked the school board to consider a proposal for piloting a one-hour late start once a week for high school teachers to meet in their respective departments for Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said at a recent national convention, PLCs were the one area Geneseo was lacking in comparison to the most innovative school districts in the country. "PLCs have been around for a long time and I think it could really take our district to the next level," he said. The four areas PLCs consider are: one, what they expect students to learn; two, how to know when they learn it; three, how to respond when they already know it and four, how to respond when they don't learn it. Ryerson said the school is not asking for a different or later bus route with the late start. "We are not going to put a hardship on anyone who needs to come early," he said. The school would offer students supervised academic study hall that first hour.
WHAT'S NEXT: Brumbaugh said he felt the consensus was that the board wanted more information about PLCs. Ryerson said the high school could be ready to go with the plan for the 2023-24 school year.