Geneseo likely to add softball to middle school sports offerings

WHAT WE KNOW: Most school districts in Henry County have middle-school softball.

WHAT'S NEW: Teacher and coach Jenni Johnson gave a presentation to the Geneseo school board Thursday on the value of offering middle-school softball. She said not only would middle-school girls benefit, but the high school program would ultimately be strengthened by the addition.

She said middle-school girls played softball for a variety of teams in the Quad-Cities, but a middle-school team would give them the chance to bond as a team before reaching high school. Anticipated cost would range from $30 per girl to $70 per girl. The board is expected to vote on the proposal at its May meeting, although Johnson was given the OK to survey the girls as to their interest in the meantime.

WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh reported there were no cases of COVID in the district for the week of March 28-31 and none currently, either.

The board also approved COVID bonuses as follows: $500 for full-time employees, $250 for part-time employees and $100 for substitute teachers. The money will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. Brumbaugh said paying the bonuses was a legitimate expense under ESSER rules and it was a "thank you to everybody for the last nine or 10 months of this school year," which he termed a "great year." Board member Kyle Ganson said considering the extra time people worked for the past couple of years, "these amounts could easily be tripled or quadrupled and it would be appropriate."

