Geneseo middle, high schools, go virtual temporarily after 2 positive COVID tests

Geneseo Middle School and Geneseo High School were closed and transitioned to remote learning as of Monday after an employee and a student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said the two schools had transitioned to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday, and apart from that the district is on a day-to-day basis.

“It's not necessarily two weeks,” he said, referring to a common quarantine time period.

Brumbaugh said he learned over the weekend that an employee tested positive. That person had not been in the buildings the first two days of attendance last Thursday and Friday. He said it was hard to talk to people over the weekend to get questions answered.

“In addition we found out a student tested positive,” he said. “We were trying to make sure communication with the health department and Office of Emergency Management followed the right procedures.”

He said the student had been in school last Thursday and Friday.

The elementary schools in the district remain open.

Brumbaugh said if the schools were going to have to remain on remote learning for a longer period of time, he would have advised people so they could plan on it.

“We always knew it was a possibility,” Brumbaugh said. “The virus is in the community, it's in the state, it's in the region. It was just a matter of if we had a case how do we appropriately react? It's our intent to reopen our doors as soon as we safely can. We're trying to provide the best educational experience we can for our kids.”

