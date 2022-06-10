Geneseo residents bring up school safety, 'critical race theory' at Geneseo board meeting

WHAT WE KNOW: The school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has left Americans reeling.

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo School District resident and county board member James Thompson addressed the school board Thursday, saying school officials should meet with local law enforcement officials to "make sure we are on the same wavelength." He said he was not a tax person and considered himself conservative, but "if anything needs to be purchased, I am all for it" to ensure this type of tragedy didn't happen here. He also said the district should consider school bus safety, as buses had been a soft target in other parts of the country. He said training with the school bus company as well as all teachers and staff would be appropriate.

WHAT'S NEXT: Parent Julie Moore talked about 'critical race theory' and sex education in schools, saying she didn't think the topics were appropriate. She alleged her son, a freshman at the University of Illinois, had to take a class that covered the concept that he was born a white oppressor and should feel sorry about that. She said America was a great country and "we shouldn't be making fun of any race." Further, she said, "critical race theory is full of many items that should be taught at home by the parents, not at school. This should not be in a public school system. We all want the best for our kids, the best for our community." She said she wondered if she was being hypersensitive, but in talking to people she found "so many people think the same way."

"Let the parents teach what should be taught at home," she said.

The board didn't take up either topic but thanked the pair for their comments.

Critical race theory is the academic study of racism at the systemic level – how seemingly neutral policies, laws and court decisions can still perpetuate racism. It’s not taught in K-12 schools. Republicans and conservative media have co-opted the phrase as a rallying cry to push against discussions of racism and inequity in education.

