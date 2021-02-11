Geneseo School Board to consider expanding in-person learning

WHAT'S NEW: A special school board meeting will be held in the near future to decide whether to expand in-person learning this school year. District personnel will have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine roughly 14 days before the start of the fourth quarter, March 8. Three parents spoke in person Thursday to urge the school board to go to full in-person learning and many more shared the same view via e-mails. The co-vice-president of the Geneseo Education Association asked why a separate COVID committee had not been consulted with and said he would not be in favor of adding Wednesdays to the in-person schedule as teachers are using that time for preparation and planning and to work with the most at-risk students. He compared shutting down Wednesdays for teacher contact with remote students to shutting down an entire grade school.