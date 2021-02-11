Geneseo School Board to consider expanding in-person learning

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo School District went from an adaptive pause with remote learning to a hybrid model on Jan. 4. "A" days are Mondays and Thursdays and "B" days Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being fully remote learning.
WHAT'S NEW: A special school board meeting will be held in the near future to decide whether to expand in-person learning this school year. District personnel will have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine roughly 14 days before the start of the fourth quarter, March 8. Three parents spoke in person Thursday to urge the school board to go to full in-person learning and many more shared the same view via e-mails. The co-vice-president of the Geneseo Education Association asked why a separate COVID committee had not been consulted with and said he would not be in favor of adding Wednesdays to the in-person schedule as teachers are using that time for preparation and planning and to work with the most at-risk students. He compared shutting down Wednesdays for teacher contact with remote students to shutting down an entire grade school.
"That's exactly what we're doing to remote learners," he said. The district currently has two staff members and 32 students who are quarantined because of the virus. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh noted that while the numbers have improved — Henry County's positivity rate is 2.7%, which is the best it's been since July — the pandemic is still in effect.
"We don't want anybody to let their guard down now and have an adaptive pause," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: The school board also heard a presentation from Pete Perez of Boyd Jones Construction, construction managers. Perez discussed how his firm could help for the proposed vocational education building. Brumbaugh said the district now had commitments of $1.1 million from foundations, with another $250,000 that might be coming from another foundation. The board was also asked to consider committing the extra 1-cent school facilities sales tax revenue up to $200,000 for the next three years to the vocational education project. Business Manager Tim Gronski said revenue from the sales tax was close to where it's historically been despite COVID. No decisions were made; the issues will be up for a vote at a future meeting.